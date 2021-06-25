School board discusses COVID safety protocols

In order to receive roughly $2.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief of ESSER III funds, Beatrice Public Schools has drafted a Safe Return Plan that the school board members discussed during their committee meeting Thursday evening.
The plan states that BPS plans to operate in a traditional learning environment for the 2021-2022 school year, unless a state Directed Health Measure or federal mandate requires otherwise. It further states that if there is a COVID-19 outbreak of 10% or more of the student and staff population, which is roughly 250 people, that the district would look to implement some or all of their safety protocols for 1-10 consecutive school days.
Superintendent Jason Alexander clarified that the 10% would be across the entire district, not for each school separately.
“We’re trying to approach it from the standpoint that the metrics are in there, but they’re not so restrictive,” Alexander said. “Never once did we see this happen last year, I guess is the best way to put it. We didn’t even come close to this. So I don’t anticipate that it’s an issue we’re going to have to deal with. But again, in order to access the $2.9 million, we have to have a plan as to how we’re going to handle it if we’re faced with it.”
Board member Lisa Pieper asked if the plan should specifically mention that it refers to any variant of COVID-19, as well.
Assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen mentioned that it could be added.
Pieper and board member Janet Byars also asked that if the 10% of cases were primarily in one school, if the district would just close that school for a period of time, similarly to what Lincoln Elementary did last fall, or if all district buildings would be closed.
“I think it’s in our best interest to, if we can assign metrics for our buildings, too, just so people know what to expect,” board member Erin Chadwick said.
“No matter how many numbers we come up with, when it comes down to it, if we don’t have substitute teachers, we can’t keep a building open,” board member Doris Martin noted. “I think the public needs to be aware of that. It’s good to have the 10%, so that’s the ideal, but if it gets to 8.5% and they happen to all be staff at Stoddard Elementary, we’re not going to have that building open.”
The safety protocols outlined in the plan discuss the universal and correct wearing of masks, modifying facilities to allow for physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine. The plan further notes that it may change as new guidance becomes available from the Nebraska Department of Education, the CDC, and other state or local public health agencies.
“The district would like to personally thank all Beatrice staff members, students and parents for your dedication and efforts during the 2020-2021 school year,” the plan said in closing. “Everyone worked tirelessly to ensure that students were being educated in-person again during a global pandemic. The district has appreciated everyone’s flexibility and patience. We all know that there will be some uncertainty of what lies ahead this school year regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district’s plan is to operate in a more traditional learning environment during the 2021-2022 school year.”
Nielsen said the school board will be asked for official approval of the Safe Return Plan during their regular board meeting on Monday, July 12, before it’s submitted for ESSER III funding on Thursday, July 15.