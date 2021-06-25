School board discusses COVID safety protocols

In order to receive roughly $2.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief of ESSER III funds, Beatrice Public Schools has drafted a Safe Return Plan that the school board members discussed during their committee meeting Thursday evening.

The plan states that BPS plans to operate in a traditional learning environment for the 2021-2022 school year, unless a state Directed Health Measure or federal mandate requires otherwise. It further states that if there is a COVID-19 outbreak of 10% or more of the student and staff population, which is roughly 250 people, that the district would look to implement some or all of their safety protocols for 1-10 consecutive school days.

Superintendent Jason Alexander clarified that the 10% would be across the entire district, not for each school separately.

“We’re trying to approach it from the standpoint that the metrics are in there, but they’re not so restrictive,” Alexander said. “Never once did we see this happen last year, I guess is the best way to put it. We didn’t even come close to this. So I don’t anticipate that it’s an issue we’re going to have to deal with. But again, in order to access the $2.9 million, we have to have a plan as to how we’re going to handle it if we’re faced with it.”