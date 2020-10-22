School board discusses having a week of online learning after Thanksgiving

With the holidays quickly approaching, schools are trying to decide the best course of action to allow families to meet, while also not putting students and staff at an increased risk of COVID-19. On Thursday, the Beatrice school board discussed moving to online learning the week after Thanksgiving, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, to see if there’s an increase in cases before students return to the district buildings.

Assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the plan would be to return to in-person learning from Dec. 7-18, and hold professional development days for teachers to further prepare online learning materials on Dec. 21 and 22.

“This is a special time of the year, that families do find time to gather and find time to meet,” Nielsen said. “We do respect that, as well, but we also want to make sure we keep our kids safe, we want to make sure we keep our staff safe, and kind of looking at a different schedule allows us to do that.”

Board member Erin Chadwick asked if administration plans to do another week of online learning after winter break.

Nielsen said she wants to wait and see what happens in November. She said the administration’s goal is to keep students in school as much as possible.