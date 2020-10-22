School board discusses having a week of online learning after Thanksgiving

With the holidays quickly approaching, schools are trying to decide the best course of action to allow families to meet, while also not putting students and staff at an increased risk of COVID-19. On Thursday, the Beatrice school board discussed moving to online learning the week after Thanksgiving, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, to see if there’s an increase in cases before students return to the district buildings.
Assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the plan would be to return to in-person learning from Dec. 7-18, and hold professional development days for teachers to further prepare online learning materials on Dec. 21 and 22.
“This is a special time of the year, that families do find time to gather and find time to meet,” Nielsen said. “We do respect that, as well, but we also want to make sure we keep our kids safe, we want to make sure we keep our staff safe, and kind of looking at a different schedule allows us to do that.”
Board member Erin Chadwick asked if administration plans to do another week of online learning after winter break.
Nielsen said she wants to wait and see what happens in November. She said the administration’s goal is to keep students in school as much as possible.
“My goal though is to not to have students on Zoom for six, seven hours a day,” Nielsen said. “That is not okay for any of us. That’s not okay for any child. So we are looking at planning our schedules that are really creative, that go back to trying to work with families.”
Board member Doris Martin noted that an advantage of a week of online learning is that the district can ensure all the technology works for students, should the need for extended online learning occur.
Nielsen said Lincoln Elementary did a survey with families after doing two weeks of online learning in September, and that she thinks it would be a good idea to do another one after the period in November too, as it will affect the content of the professional development days.
Board president Jon Zimmerman said that in discussions he’s had with students already, they’ve voiced not liking online learning because it has little to no structural or social aspect.
“They want breaks, but they want to be able to see somebody there instead of just 15 minutes of a Zoom thing,” Zimmerman said. “[In school], they hear other kids’ questions, and a lot of people do learn from hearing other people…That’s something we need to be aware of when we’re doing this.”
“I think the thing that we always need to keep in mind is that online learning, it’s not going to mimic going to school, and I think that’s hard for kids,” Martin said. “We’ve convinced them that they need to be in school for six to seven hours a day. When you sit down at your computer, if you’re really good at something, you’re going to get it done in 20, 25 minutes…That’s where teachers too need that training, because it’s a different way to teach.”
Nielsen said the district needs to make sure the students are still learning when their at home, and that teachers need to reach out and see how they can help if a student misses a day of online classes. She said that some students, like the special education and English learning students, may still be in the district buildings during online learning weeks.
“It might be for two hours or for two and a half hours that we bring them back,” Nielsen said. “It will still be a small group. But we know that these students have some of our highest needs, and we need to make sure that they are met.”
Nielsen said the district will work to provide busing and food service options during online learning weeks, with an added meal site in Pickrell for the students in that area. She said more detailed information will be sent out to families via voicemail, text, email and the district’s website on Monday, Oct. 26.
