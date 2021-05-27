School board discusses issues with outdated buildings

“It’s not like somebody has not been paying attention to the needs of the buildings over the course of time,” Alexander said. “But they are starting to erode. And are there fixes? Yeah, you can look at more tuck pointing, putting your money in there. You have to ask yourself if that’s what you want to do?”

Alexander said the buildings also do not meet the Americans with Disabilities Act or fire code requirements.

“We have a fire marshal with I believe 28-32 violations,” Alexander said. “All of the violations on that fire report that could be fixed have been fixed. These are the ones that cannot be fixed without substantial, massive, expensive renovation occurring that’s more costly than the new construction…Students who are in wheelchairs, they cannot reach to a door and run their wheelchair at the same time. We don’t have automatic buttons that open the door for them.”

Several of the schools use their gymnasiums as a dual area to serve meals, something that Alexander referred to as kitchen-asiums. He said during a recent food inspection, the district was told that a sink needs to be added to the meal serving area of the space.