School board discusses issues with outdated buildings

Having school buildings that are over 60 years old, and the problems that can cause on students’ health and education was the main topic of discussion at the Beatrice school board meeting Wednesday evening.
Superintendent Jason Alexander said the district is fortunate that Beatrice High School is 20 years old, and meets common life efficiency, equality and safety issues as a school. He said the preschool, elementary schools and middle school buildings, however, have several issues, and that the purpose of the meeting was to educate the school board members and look at possible solutions.
“This is about the people that are in our buildings every single day, and the responsibility that we have to them to provide an appropriate and safe, healthy learning educational environment,” Alexander said.
Alexander had a presentation addressing the age of the buildings and their structural concerns, as well as issues with fire safety and accessibility needs, food inspection code violations, safety and security needs, environmental and air quality concerns, drinking water quality, equitable educational needs, and inefficiencies or duplications of efforts in high-cost areas.
Alexander gave examples of structural concerns, including that the portable buildings at Paddock Lane are in need of major repairs, the bathrooms and hallways flooding due to valves not working, stained and corroding floors in the bathrooms due to prolonged urination exposure, and erosion on the outside of the buildings due to years of weather exposure.
“It’s not like somebody has not been paying attention to the needs of the buildings over the course of time,” Alexander said. “But they are starting to erode. And are there fixes? Yeah, you can look at more tuck pointing, putting your money in there. You have to ask yourself if that’s what you want to do?”
Alexander said the buildings also do not meet the Americans with Disabilities Act or fire code requirements.
“We have a fire marshal with I believe 28-32 violations,” Alexander said. “All of the violations on that fire report that could be fixed have been fixed. These are the ones that cannot be fixed without substantial, massive, expensive renovation occurring that’s more costly than the new construction…Students who are in wheelchairs, they cannot reach to a door and run their wheelchair at the same time. We don’t have automatic buttons that open the door for them.”
Several of the schools use their gymnasiums as a dual area to serve meals, something that Alexander referred to as kitchen-asiums. He said during a recent food inspection, the district was told that a sink needs to be added to the meal serving area of the space.
“This is the closet that we’re talking about,” Alexander said. “Folks, there is no room for a sink in there. And not only is there not any room for a sink in there, there’s no way to tap into water and drainage. There’s no way to do that, unless we’re talking a massive expense. And I haven’t gotten quotes on that, because I’m not so sure that a plumber in town would even look at that and want to take it on.”
Alexander said in order for the air conditioner to work in one of the buildings, it needs to be propped up by a block of wood to allow more airflow. He said the elementary buildings get airflow through tunnels in the ground, and that the drinking water pipes are also 60-70 years old, and questioned how healthy those things could be.
Alexander said there are special education programming and other technology that are not equitably offered at all of the schools.
“In some of our classrooms, we have one to two, possibly three outlets,” Alexander said. “When you’re having students work on 21st century skills on computers, no matter what it is, that’s not enough. That’s not sufficient…Ensuring building infrastructure can handle the 21st century learning needs. Folks, these buildings, quite honestly they’re great buildings, I’m not taking anything away from them. But it’s a different world in 2021 than it was in 1950 when they were built.”
Alexander also addressed several safety and security issues, including that there are obsolete parts to repair the buildings’ aging boiler systems.
“We had a shutoff valve that was leaking gas in from the boiler in the boiler room, it was a concern because of flames that could have ignited the entire boiler system. Quite frankly, we escaped a very dangerous situation,” Alexander said.
Alexander noted that all of the buildings except the high school do not have the front office right in the entryway, meaning that people could enter or students could exit without the school knowing.
“In the last three years that I’ve been here, seven to 10 times we’ve been in lockdown, lockout, or other secure measures at Stoddard Elementary School…This doesn’t even begin to mention security locks, security cameras and security communications that we don’t have, that are basic life safety provisions for staff and students,” Alexander said. “Our intercom systems are obsolete, outdated. We can’t get parts for them, and they don’t work.”
“I look at these things, and it makes me very angry,” board member Erin Chadwick said. “Not at the district, but we had opportunities to be in new buildings years ago. I just hope that the people who were against voting for this at the time see this and see that our kids and our staff need better conditions.”
The district has had two bond issues for the elementary school buildings in the past, with both bonds failing.
The newest school board member, Eric Book, admitted that be voted in opposition to the bonds in the past, but that he has since changed his opinion on the issue.
“Going to the school, I saw the issues going on and it changed my opinion. I was like ‘let’s fix what we have’, but I think it’s very important that we get the information out to the people, because I was one of those voters that voted no both times. I didn’t have the information,” Book said.
Board member Doris Martin said that the public needs a dollar amount for how much repairing the current buildings would be, and that the district needs to showcase what’s wrong. She said the district can’t have a meeting with the public in the high school’s Hevelone Center, because that would not showcase the issue.
“People will come up with one million good reasons why you shouldn’t do it, but I can give you about 1,500 reasons why we should,” Alexander said. “They come to school every day, and they deserve the best that we can possibly give them. And we can talk about staff, who deserve to work in an environment that we’d all like to work, too.”
The board also heard presentations from representatives from Johnson Controls and the Boyd Jones company about methods under state law that would allow the district to build new facilities without needing a public vote.
Vince Ardito from Johnson Controls said they have a design and build approach, and a lease purchase, where Johnson Controls finds how to fund it, and then design what to do that meets that funding. He said if the district could not find a way to pay for a new building immediately and they can’t pass a bond, that puts them back at the beginning.
“Really, the whole plan here is to build a financial model of money you currently spend,” Ardito explained. “We’re trying not to introduce new dollars into it…If we were able to find that money within the district, that would make everybody happy.”
Emily Bannick with Boyd Jones discussed some of the potential costs of construction. She said interest rates are currently low, but likely to increase, and that escalation costs have already increased 10-15% within the last four to five months.
“If you had a $10 million project in 2019 dollars, that would’ve been a $7.48 million project in 2012,” Bannick said. “If you wait until 2024, and you use the current escalation projections, that’d be an $11.9 million project. So what we’re trying to show here is that escalation is going to continue. There’s going to be blips in that radar screen that’s going to go up and down a little bit, but basically construction costs will continue to increase over time. So waiting will yield a more expensive project.”
Alexander noted that this is a topic where a lot of decisions will need to be made, and that more information and options regarding the buildings will be presented to the school board in the future.