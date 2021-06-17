School board discusses meal reimbursements

The press release also noted a study from Tufts University, finding that in 2018, schools were the single healthiest source of U.S. food consumed across a sample of children and adults. The study also found that diet quality for foods from schools improved significantly from a similar study conducted in 2003-2004.

For the 2020-21 school year at BPS, breakfast rates were $2.20 for all students, and lunch rates were $2.20 at Beatrice Community Preschool, $2.95 at the elementary schools, and $3.10 at the middle and high schools. Reduced meals were .30 for breakfast and .40 for lunch.

Nielsen said BPS will have roughly 2,025 students this fall that can be impacted by this USDA service.

“Yes, we still have many students who choose to bring their own lunch, however, there are days when the nutrition services staff feeds the majority of the students,” Nielsen noted. “Orange Chicken is definitely one of the favorites.”