School board discusses meal reimbursements

School meal programs will operate differently for Beatrice Public Schools students when they return to classes in the fall.
During a school board meeting Monday night, administrators discussed how the district plans to take part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s program that reimburses schools and childcare centers for free meals to all students, regardless of their income, through the 2021-22 school year.
“Normally, we approve lunch prices for the year based upon calculations from the state and their calculator, but for the 21-22 school year, the USDA has approved that they will be paying for lunches and breakfast for the whole year,” Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said. “Now, if you want another serving of something or if you want a bag of chips, those will still charge, but the basic meal will be paid for this year.”
A press release from the USDA explained that the meal reimbursements are one of several actions the department is taking with the Biden-Harris Administration to aid in schools reopening safely, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several meal service flexibilities that enable social distancing are now extended through June 30, 2022,” the statement reads. “The waivers continue the Administration’s commitment to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to children as the pandemic continues to threaten the food and nutrition security of our most vulnerable.”
The press release also noted a study from Tufts University, finding that in 2018, schools were the single healthiest source of U.S. food consumed across a sample of children and adults. The study also found that diet quality for foods from schools improved significantly from a similar study conducted in 2003-2004.
For the 2020-21 school year at BPS, breakfast rates were $2.20 for all students, and lunch rates were $2.20 at Beatrice Community Preschool, $2.95 at the elementary schools, and $3.10 at the middle and high schools. Reduced meals were .30 for breakfast and .40 for lunch.
Nielsen said BPS will have roughly 2,025 students this fall that can be impacted by this USDA service.
“Yes, we still have many students who choose to bring their own lunch, however, there are days when the nutrition services staff feeds the majority of the students,” Nielsen noted. “Orange Chicken is definitely one of the favorites.”
“Students’ success in the classroom goes hand in hand with their ability to access basic needs like healthy and nutritious meals,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “It’s critical that our efforts to reopen schools quickly and safely include programs that provide access to free, healthy meals for our most vulnerable students, particularly those whose communities have been hardest hit by the pandemic. This program will ensure more students, regardless of their educational setting, can access free, healthy meals as more schools reopen their doors for in-person learning.”
More information about the USDA’s response to reduce food insecurity caused by the pandemic can be found at fns.usda.gov/coronavirus