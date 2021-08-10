School board discusses payment options for new PK-5 building

Vince Ardito from Johnson Controls said a bond would be the most preferred way to finance the project, but noted that they failed election in the district as recently as September of 2015 and November of 2016.

Hydo Properties owner Todd Hydo said something similar during the public comment portion of the meeting, telling the school board a bond issue could be difficult for the community as they’ve already committed to one for the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue station.

“We’re a small enough community, it’s kind of one person to the well right now,” Hydo said. “Obviously, it’s the fire station. One public works at a time. You have to let one get over with, let the dust settle a bit, and then the next up gets to do their project. Whether it’s a school project, whether it’s a city project or whether it’s a county project. What I’m saying is it’s hard to do two big public projects in Beatrice at one time."

Ardito and Alexander explained the district is looking to have a long-term lease purchase paid for by reallocating money from the general fund to the special building fund.

Alexander said the district budgeted eight cents to the building fund levy in last years’ budget, and that this year they could budget 10 cents.