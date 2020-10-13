School Board discusses recent community COVID-19 spike

“What is really comes down to is when we talk to the people that are really following this information as closely as we are, what do we see as the best case scenario to protect staff, students, and the people in our community? And if- we may never, but if we reach that tipping point where we say we don’t have enough [substitutes] and are just at a critical point of mass spread, let’s go to tier three at this point, and tier four at this point. That will be what really makes sense,” Alexander said.