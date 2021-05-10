School board discusses transportation fees for 2021-2022 school year

The Beatrice Public School paid-to-rise transportation fee saw no changes for the 2021-2022 school year, but it raised some questions by a board of education member about the need of transportation fees at all.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said that the paid-to-ride fee for students living within Beatrice and less than four miles outside the city limits will be $130, the same as the previous school year.

“When we looked around in surrounding areas that offered similar transportation that we do, we are actually quite low,” Nielsen noted.

The school board’s newest member, Eric Book, asked when the district started pay-to-ride transportation, and why it was started in the first place.

“I have mentioned at prior meetings, my constituents have brought to me why isn’t transportation free? I know it’s within a certain block radius, right? And if you’re going to the high school, you have to pay to ride, is that correct?” Book asked.

Nielsen said pay-to-ride started before her time in the district, so she could only guess as to why it started. She said it mainly impacts middle and high school students, and that families that need to can qualify for free transportation.