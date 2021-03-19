School board members discuss how to legally address district issues

Board member Eric Trusty asked that if he had a personal connection to the situation, like if his daughter was a member of the cross country team, if he would have to remove himself from that personnel hearing.

Haase said it’s a question of whether or not a school board member would be able to remain objective.

“The rules generally are if your kid, your spouse or a sibling is a witness, in the hearing obviously you don’t sit,” Haase said. “If you have personal knowledge that you cannot set aside, you don’t sit…You’re going to know people, so it’s not that you have to be a complete stranger to the situation, but you have to be able to say ‘I can close off anything else I’ve learned and only listen to the information in this room.’”

Haase said that if for whatever reason the administration decides not to renew a teacher’s contract, that individual has seven days to ask for a hearing from the school board members.