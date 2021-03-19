School board members discuss how to legally address district issues

What actions school board members are legally allowed to take while also interacting with the community was the main topic of discussion during a workshop with the district’s lawyer Thursday evening.
Karen Haase said she has been representing the Beatrice Public School district for roughly 25 years, and that she also serves roughly 190 districts across Nebraska and South Dakota. She said the main complaint she’s heard from the public is why the board cannot be more communicative during issues involving personnel cases, special education students, student discipline and extracurricular activities.
Haase explained that board members intentionally should not know the details of a personnel or student case. She said in the case the issue would go to a hearing, the board would be acting as the jury.
Haase gave a fictional example of a cross country coach cursing at students as they crossed the finish line. She said assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen would be allowed to say that administration is looking into the situation, but not allowed to say that the coach has been reprimanded because it would be disclosing the contents of his personnel file.
“It could be that he was having some kind of epileptic seizure, and the teacher’s lawyer could have fought behind the scenes to make it so we can’t tell you that the teacher was shouting the ‘f word’ because of the seizure,” Haase said. “So you have to not know that, because you’re only allowed to consider the stuff that you hear in the actual personnel hearing.”
Board member Eric Trusty asked that if he had a personal connection to the situation, like if his daughter was a member of the cross country team, if he would have to remove himself from that personnel hearing.
Haase said it’s a question of whether or not a school board member would be able to remain objective.
“The rules generally are if your kid, your spouse or a sibling is a witness, in the hearing obviously you don’t sit,” Haase said. “If you have personal knowledge that you cannot set aside, you don’t sit…You’re going to know people, so it’s not that you have to be a complete stranger to the situation, but you have to be able to say ‘I can close off anything else I’ve learned and only listen to the information in this room.’”
Haase said that if for whatever reason the administration decides not to renew a teacher’s contract, that individual has seven days to ask for a hearing from the school board members.
“Now that’s the seven days where the teacher and his wife and kids are all going around town talking about how unfair it is that the teacher has been let go,” Haase said as an example. “The administration is prohibited by statute from telling you who is getting the boot and why, which puts us in a very difficult spot. That’s when you get this memo that says someone’s been notified, we’ll let you know.”
Haase said similarly, student records have a general confidentiality statute wherein only the student and their parents, or another authorized person, have access. She explained that student discipline matters need to be kept private, and that in the case of a long-term suspension or expulsion, the student receives a hearing in front of a hearing officer, and can appeal the results to the school board.
“I bet I’ve had 10 in 25 years, so it’s not many, but it does happen,” Haase said. “This is the federal law that requires us to keep student records confidential. So the fact that there’s a student statute of confidentiality in state and federal, if you violate the federal law, the feds can take away all of your federal funding, which is all your special ed dollars, all your school lunch dollars, your title dollars. It’s an enormous consequence that I am very mindful of.”
Haase said that no Nebraska school has lost federal funding due to student confidentiality, but that Chicago Public Schools had this consequence for one year.
Haase recommended that each school board member carry a copy of the district’s complaint policy, so that in the event a member of the public wants to discuss an issue with a teacher or student, the board member can give them a tool to help solve their problem.
“I will listen to you, but I have to remain partial if this comes to the board as a formal complaint, grievance, whatever that may be,” Trusty summarized.
Haase said that that is what district policy asks board members to do.
Board member Doris Martin said that she had to follow complaint procedures when she was a teacher.
“But it takes time, and you feel like- it’s not a comfortable process,” Martin said. “I’ve told that to teachers. If they’re going to complain to me, no, there is a procedure in place, there are forms available, there are specific deadlines…Seriously, I think we should let them know that there is a process, and it’s available and you can use it.”
Haase said she thinks everybody would be happier if more people brought complaints to the school board.
“If you follow the process: talk to the teacher, talk to the principal, talk to the superintendent and then brought it to the board, how can patrons not feel that they have not been heard? And you as the public policy entity that runs the district would finally have the chance to do your job and answer these questions. But we can’t put things in front of you unless people have run all of those steps…We are modeling for kids appropriate conflict management. When you have a problem with someone, you’re supposed to go to them, make the case and then if things don’t work out you can then work things up the chain of command.”