School board recognizes BHS spring sports accomplishments

Spring sports athletes at Beatrice High School were recently recognized for their accomplishments during the school board’s meeting Monday evening.

Activities Director Neal Randel announced that Bennett Crandall was named a Class B All-State first team selection by the Lincoln Journal Star for boys soccer, and Adam Deboer and Qwin Zabokrtsky were named Class B All-State recipients in baseball.

“I just want to say that our boys soccer team had one of the best years, maybe the best year since I’ve been in Beatrice,” Randel said. “A record of 13-4. We set a record for shutouts in a year. I think we had nine shutouts in the year, and obviously Bennett Crandall had a lot to do with that, as well as his teammates.”

“When we needed a big arm and a lot of good pitching, our team went to Qwin,” Randel said. “He was our top pitcher, and recognized throughout the state as one of the top pitchers in Class B. Adam Deboer played a mean shortstop. He was also a pitcher. Adam set a record this year for having three home runs in a single game, and nine [runs batted in] in a single game. Both guys were outstanding players, and certainly contributed to all the successes that our team had this year.”

Randel and the school board also recognized the baseball team for winning the Class B State Championship.