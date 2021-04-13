School board recognizes high school Activities Director and Assistant Principal

“We got hot at the right time, won our district game and got qualified for state,” Randel said. “Faced a team first round that was probably ranked first most of the year. And probably not a lot of people gave them a chance to win, but the boys went out, they believed in themselves, got the job done, got into the semi-finals, knocked off Waverly and kind of got a miracle shot in the finals to get into overtime. That was one of the most exciting games you’ll ever see. And here they are today, they’re the State Champions of Class B.”