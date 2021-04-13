School board recognizes high school Activities Director and Assistant Principal

During a Beatrice school board meeting Monday evening the district presented its teacher of the month award to an administrator who is retiring this spring.
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen called Activities Director and Assistant Principal, Neal Randel, one of the hardest workers she’s ever worked with. She said Randel demonstrates Orangemen pride, and ensures that the community of Beatrice is positively represented when attended by visiting teams, fans and officials.
“The leadership and guidance that Neal has shown in developing the Trailblazer Conference will benefit the school for years to come,” Nielsen said. “Neal has developed so many positive relationships with students, staff and families to help build a responsible and supportive culture in our school district. Just when Neal’s plate seems to be overflowing with work, he willingly accepts more tasks and finds a way to get it all done, while meeting high standards that he sets for himself. The countless hours that have been unknown by many, and uncounted by him, deserves to be rewarded.”
Nielsen said Randel is almost always the first person to ask how he can help, and has helped develop many young athletes, ladies and gentlemen in the community.
On that topic, Randel spoke later in the meeting to recognize members of the boys basketball team for their Class-B State Championship title.
Randel said their win was the “cherry on top” of a successful winter sports season.
“We got hot at the right time, won our district game and got qualified for state,” Randel said. “Faced a team first round that was probably ranked first most of the year. And probably not a lot of people gave them a chance to win, but the boys went out, they believed in themselves, got the job done, got into the semi-finals, knocked off Waverly and kind of got a miracle shot in the finals to get into overtime. That was one of the most exciting games you’ll ever see. And here they are today, they’re the State Champions of Class B.”
Randel recognized team members Simon Kuol, Bennett Crandall, Dawson Loomis, Elliot Jurgens, Devin Smith, Jace Pethoud, Drew Gleason, Kaden Glynn, Bryant Jurgens, Shelton Crawford, Luke Feist, Tucker Timmerman, Crew Meints, Dominik Salazar and Kieyn Omon. He also recognized Head Coach, Clark Ribble, assistant coaches Nick Simmons, Zach Decker, Andrew Venneman, Trey Bardsley, Larry Zarybnicky, Brandel Riekenberg, Jim Edwards and Jordan Harlan, and student managers Hannah Jobman, Brenna McKernan, Sonia Romero Benavides, Olivia Saathoff and Carson Ribble.
Randel also recognized a couple of students for receiving post-season honors, including Elliot Jurgens and Kaden Glynn as second-team all-state players in Class B, and Lady Orange basketball player Mak Hatcliffe as a first-team all-state player, and the honorary captain on the Trailblazer Conference all-conference team.
“Mak Hatcliff has had a great career in basketball,” Randel said. “This year was no exception. She battled a lot of injuries. The heart and soul of our girls basketball team. We ran into kind of a tough part of the season right at the end. We were scooting along, I think 13-1, and the last few games on our girls’ schedule were some of the toughest teams we had to play, so unfortunately our girls didn’t qualify, but they had a great season. A huge amount of that is due to Mak Hatcliff.”
“We’re really proud of the kids, proud of the coaches, and again, thankful for parents and all those others that have supported them along the way,” Randel said. “It’s been a fun ride, and spring is off to a good start, too.”