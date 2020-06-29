School board reflects on effectiveness of current strategic plan

Board member Erin Chadwick suggested that the district can improve on this strategy by announcing on social media when there is a school board meeting.

“Just in conversation with people, it seems that there are quite a few out there that didn’t realize our meetings are open to the public,” Chadwick said. “That was kind of a surprise to some. So I think maybe just extending that invite may help increase that engagement with us, letting them know they have a voice and that it can be heard.”

Nielsen agreed, noting that the public can also view the meetings online and reach out to a board member through email if they want to communicate an idea.

Strategy four looks at district building facilities and infrastructure, as well as technology needed to accomplish all the previous strategies.

Nielsen said the district does energy and safety audits at school buildings yearly. She also said COVID-19 impacted organizing a facility planning committee this spring.