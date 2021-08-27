School board reviews preliminary 2021-2022 budget before September hearing

In preparation of the Beatrice Public School board approving its budget for the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent Jason Alexander reviewed the preliminary budget and explained how it compares to previous years during their committee of the whole meeting Thursday evening.

Alexander said the budget is preliminary because it gives the district more time to analyze before the budget hearing next month. He said there are several goals for each budget cycle.

“The first one will never change. It will always be to finance an educational program that supports the best interests of the students attending our schools,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the other goals are to adjust the general fund and building fund to accommodate future building needs, have four months worth of cash reserves available to the district at all times, maintain appropriate revenue streams in light of projected state aid revenue loss, and recognize the continued tax burden on property owners.

Alexander said the district is supported through state, federal and local revenue. He explained that the Educational Opportunities Support Act or TEEOSA state aid formula is developed by subtracting resources from the district’s needs.