School board reviews preliminary 2021-2022 budget before September hearing

In preparation of the Beatrice Public School board approving its budget for the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent Jason Alexander reviewed the preliminary budget and explained how it compares to previous years during their committee of the whole meeting Thursday evening.
Alexander said the budget is preliminary because it gives the district more time to analyze before the budget hearing next month. He said there are several goals for each budget cycle.
“The first one will never change. It will always be to finance an educational program that supports the best interests of the students attending our schools,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the other goals are to adjust the general fund and building fund to accommodate future building needs, have four months worth of cash reserves available to the district at all times, maintain appropriate revenue streams in light of projected state aid revenue loss, and recognize the continued tax burden on property owners.
Alexander said the district is supported through state, federal and local revenue. He explained that the Educational Opportunities Support Act or TEEOSA state aid formula is developed by subtracting resources from the district’s needs.
“Last year, we received $6,229,000 of state aid,” Alexander said. “This year, we will receive $6,029,000 of state aid, so it went down a little bit, because our evaluations went up 4.5%. So what that means to you is that to an extent, schools are penalized in this state when their valuations go up, because the state, on that local effort rate, sees your local effort increase, so they’re going to contribute less to the schools.”
Alexander said the state aid was certified last week, with a total valuation of $1,298,995,241. He said compared to last year, that’s a 4.15% or $51,809,967 increase.
The district also has roughly $486,614 of unused budget authority from the previous school year, in addition to $25,041,489 Alexander said was certified from the Nebraska Department of Education, and $4.9 million of special education funds.
“That increases us to $30,513,083 access of budget to spend,” Alexander said. “That means we could spend $30 million if we wanted to. If we spend that, then we dip into our cash reserves, which we are continuing to try to build so we have these reserves on-hand, in case something happens.”
Alexander said general fund operating expenses went down $295,492, and that the district’s beginning cash balance is estimated at $7,927,741, with state and federal resources are $16,561,362.
“Our expenditures match our revenue,” Alexander said. “Now, that’s estimated revenue, folks. The key there is honestly, we know we have more revenue coming because of federal dollars. They’re coming to us for [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund]. What’s going to happen is in the next two years is every school in the state, and a lot of schools in the nation, will show more expenditures than they ever have because of that federal money coming in.
"So that’s going to be a little bit misleading in future years. It’s also at some level going to have impacts on future budgets, so we have to keep that in the back of our minds when we prepare future budgets, as well.”
Alexander said urban taxes made up 52% of local funding, with 39% from agricultural taxes, 6% from personal real estate, and 3% centrally assessed.
“What this all boils down to when we talk about what we tax for the general fund, what we tax for the building fund, what we tax for the bond fund and so forth, and how does it compare to last year? Not a lot different…Last year, our actual tax request was $12,321,212. This year, it's $12,257,922, so down just a little bit,” Alexander said.
The board did not make any motion regarding the preliminary budget, and Alexander told them not to anticipate any changes to the budget before the budget hearing.