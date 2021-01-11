School board swears in new and re-elected members

In their first meeting of the New Year and post-winter break, the Beatrice Board of Education swore in newly elected member Eric Book and re-elected members Janet Byars and Lisa Pieper.

"Congratulations. Thank you very much," Superintendent Jason Alexander said after their swearing in ceremony.

For their first votes as a newly organized board, the members unanimously voted for Jon Zimmerman to continue his role as board president, Doris Martin to continue her role as vice president, Jackie Nielsen to continue her role as secretary, and Jason Alexander to continue his role as treasurer.

Board members also appointed themselves to several committees, including Janet Byars, Erin Chadwick and Eric Book to the School, Community and Staff Relations Committee, Doris Martin, Jon Zimmerman and Eric Book to the 2021 Americanism Committee, Janet Byars, Doris Martin and Jon Zimmerman to the Negotiations Committee, Jon Zimmerman as the NASB Legislative Delegate, and Doris Martin as the Government Relations Network Representative.

