School Board talks track improvements at high school

Potential work to the athletic track at Beatrice High School was discussed during the monthly School Board meeting, and may be approved as soon as next month.

BPS Athletic Director Neal Randel discussed the proposed track work during the monthly Board of Education meeting Monday night. Randel said the district has gotten around nine years of use out of the current track, and upgrades will soon be needed.

Randel said two proposals were submitted for the project from different companies. One proposal costs significantly more money, but also would last longer.

The low bid came from Midwest Track and Tennis and would cost around $56,000. This option would be expected to last the district around 6-8 years.

“What that does in the simplest terms is puts down some dry crumb rubber and puts a layer of paste over top of that,” he explained. “It’s a water based paste and in my mind it’s like putting a latex layer of paint or stain on a deck. It’s going to lay flat on top of it and make it impermeable… The water based paste that would go over top would become brittle and crack and eventually not last as long as the alternate.”