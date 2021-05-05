School year ends for Beatrice seniors

It may seem like a long-time coming for seniors, and a moment that’s come too soon for their parents, as the Class of 2021 had their last day at Beatrice High School on Wednesday.
Senior Austin Schwartz said it felt like a normal day until he looked at his green checkout sheet.
“Wow. This day has really come. We’re actually going to graduate,” Schwartz said.
Senior Aliyah Ebrahim said she wasn’t sad until this morning, when the students received their time capsules from the sixth grade.
“We had a bunch of letters and notes from friends, so I was crying definitely this morning, but it’s good to see all the seniors have a good time,” Ebrahim said.
Ebrahim said one word to describe the graduating class is unique.
“We’ve got a lot of fun people, a lot of cool people, a lot of smart people. We’ve got a little bit of everything," Ebrahim said.
Schwartz said it’s been nice to have end of the year events, especially after the past year with things shut down or canceled.
“It’s nice to see the school be getting back to somewhat normal, to where we can actually interact with our peers and friends after graduation.”
Schwartz said on June 1, he will be shipped to Fort Benning in Georgia to complete his Advanced Individual Training for the army, and will come back in the fall to study agribusiness at Southeast Community College-Beatrice.
Ebrahim said she plans to attend SCC-Lincoln, and either study education or nursing. She said a memory she has of the graduating class was Tuesday night, when they did their senior prank.
“We trashed the school, but it was a lot of fun,” Ebrahim said. “We did a whole bunch of stuff. We ran toilet paper through the halls, we hung a chair from the ceiling, we blew up balloons, put sticky notes everywhere. It was a lot of fun.”
“A memory that sticks out to me is probably home football and basketball games,” Schwartz said. “Everyone’s excited, everyone is ready to win the game. You get all that positive energy from Beatrice High School. It’s uplifting.”
Ebrahim said she wanted to thank the teachers for doing a good job with their class.
“And our students, we accomplished things, so congrats to everyone in 2021, we did it,” Ebrahim said.
“Definitely a big shout out to our teachers for dealing with our class,” Schwartz said. “I knew in a few classes they were probably thinking ‘man, I should retire’, but thank you for sticking with us, thank you for believing in us. And for my classmates, keep having fun. Don’t let adulthood stop you from keeping that little kid inside you going.”
Students were treated to a steak lunch made by BHS staff, as well as a cake, raffle prizes and other games.
BHS Principal Jason Sutter said the lunch has been a tradition for many years, and noted that it is almost like a graduation party for all seniors, so that staff can attend and give them well-wishes.
Students also had the opportunity to practice walking for graduation, which will look very different than it has in previous years.
The BHS Class of 2020 had a drive-thru graduation in the school’s parking lot last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sutter said in planning graduation this year, he spoke with students and they requested to once again have graduation outdoors.
“With the uncertainty of where we were going to be at with masks and COVID and social distancing, I thought that was a good idea,” Sutter said. I think we can have it outdoors. We’ve had it indoors for many, many years, and this will be a big change, but I think it’s a good change and it’s something that students are wanting to try to do.”
Graduation is currently scheduled for 3p.m. on Sunday, May 9 at the House of Orange.
Sutter said each senior will have eight tickets for their family to attend. He explained two of those tickets will be “VIP seating”, for attendees to sit on the bleachers right behind the graduating students, with the other tickets allowing people to sit anywhere else in the stadium.
Sutter said after the ceremony, students will exit the stadium, and families can greet them on the sidewalk north of the school’s track.
In case of inclement weather, Sutter said an announcement will be made Sunday morning at the latest through ConnectED message, the BHS- Activities/Athletics and Beatrice High School Twitter accounts, the Beatrice Public School Facebook page, over the radio and through email that graduation will move to the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.
Sutter said four attendees per senior will be allowed in the Hevelone, with other guests able to view a live stream in the Ozone gym.
“We’re going to have a live stream of the event outdoors, too. So if parents or grandparents or family members don’t want to come to the House of Orange and see the outdoor graduation, they will be able to view it from the comforts of their own homes, on a computer through our live stream,” Sutter said. “It’s about a two minute walk to get from the House of Orange entrance to the seats, so we will be using golf carts to help us transport elderly over to seating in the House of Orange.”
Sutter said families will not be able to come to the stage and take a picture of their student receiving their diploma this year. He said there will be two photographers in attendance taking those pictures instead.
“It might be that this is the start of a new tradition,” Sutter said. “And it does work well with the stipulations we have for COVID and social distancing. We’re able to spread people outdoors. People would not have to wear masks. It just would be a nice ceremony that we can have more people at. The downfall is we’re not knowing until the very end as to what the weather looks like it’s going to be. We ask people to be patient, and know that we will make a decision on Sunday morning whether it’s outdoors or indoors, and they have to be flexible with that.”