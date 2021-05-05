School year ends for Beatrice seniors

Sutter said after the ceremony, students will exit the stadium, and families can greet them on the sidewalk north of the school’s track.

In case of inclement weather, Sutter said an announcement will be made Sunday morning at the latest through ConnectED message, the BHS- Activities/Athletics and Beatrice High School Twitter accounts, the Beatrice Public School Facebook page, over the radio and through email that graduation will move to the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.

Sutter said four attendees per senior will be allowed in the Hevelone, with other guests able to view a live stream in the Ozone gym.

“We’re going to have a live stream of the event outdoors, too. So if parents or grandparents or family members don’t want to come to the House of Orange and see the outdoor graduation, they will be able to view it from the comforts of their own homes, on a computer through our live stream,” Sutter said. “It’s about a two minute walk to get from the House of Orange entrance to the seats, so we will be using golf carts to help us transport elderly over to seating in the House of Orange.”

Sutter said families will not be able to come to the stage and take a picture of their student receiving their diploma this year. He said there will be two photographers in attendance taking those pictures instead.

“It might be that this is the start of a new tradition,” Sutter said. “And it does work well with the stipulations we have for COVID and social distancing. We’re able to spread people outdoors. People would not have to wear masks. It just would be a nice ceremony that we can have more people at. The downfall is we’re not knowing until the very end as to what the weather looks like it’s going to be. We ask people to be patient, and know that we will make a decision on Sunday morning whether it’s outdoors or indoors, and they have to be flexible with that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.