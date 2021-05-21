School year ends for BPS students

Beatrice Public School students had a relatively typical end to an atypical school year on Friday.
During the half day, students cleaned up and took home finished assignments, said goodbye to teachers and discussed summer plans.
At Paddock Lane elementary, students had treats and watched movies, and also had a chance to visit with their teachers and see their classrooms for next year.
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said earlier in the week, third and fourth graders had the opportunity to say goodbye to the fifth grade students and wish them good luck as they prepare to enter middle school in the fall.
“You’re excited for the successes of the kids, for the fifth grade to move on, but if you’ve been the principal in the same building like I have for such a long time, it’s sad for me to see the fifth graders go because I’ve had most of them for six years,” Replogle said. “So you get to know them as a family. And it’s especially sad when it’s the end of the lot and no one else is coming up afterwards. It’s sad, but it’s also happy that you’ve developed a relationship with that family, a relationship with those kids. And it’s interesting, no matter where I go afterwards, they always come up and say hi to me, and parents always keep me filled in on what kids are doing.”
Replogle said she’s also excited to see some students return in a couple of weeks for the district’s Best Possible Summer program.
At Stoddard Elementary, students played relay games, and finished the school year by walking to Court Street to cheer on the Beatrice High School team as they left to participate in the state track and field championship.
Stoddard Principal Kevin Janssen said the cheering not only shows the school’s support for the high school students, but also gives the elementary students something to look forward to if they participate in extracurricular activities.
“And it’s just more of a sense of the community partnership between the community and school,” Janssen said. “It doesn’t matter if you participate in activities or not, just the support you have to always cheer each other on no matter what, to better ourselves and to better our school and community.”
Replogle said despite the district having six school buildings, each school continues to support each other.
“We’ve been all fired up through basketball season for the boys, and all fired up for the baseball season,” Replogle said. “We’ve figured out ways to get around COVID and be able to still do things, and keep our district. We were able to have our high school kids come in and do their kid education aiding with us, which is a great connection. I feel really, really proud of what we’ve accomplished this year, but sometimes it’s been a stretch to try to figure out how to do it.”
Replogle said one stretch that the district had to figure out was how to hold conferences while parents were not allowed in the district’s buildings. She said the teachers ended up video conferencing from their classrooms to parents and guardians, who were typically in their homes.
“I do think next year, we will look at offering people the option of doing it through Zoom or coming in in person, and I think we’ll probably have some parents that will take that option…So those kind of things have been a change, but some of them aren’t a bad change. I think it’s helped accommodate our parents a lot, and that’s good,” Replogle said.
Janssen, who is also the principal at Lincoln Elementary, said the staff at both schools have been amazing during this school year.
“I was very pleased with how our students, our staff, our parents came together this year, in a very unique year, to do what’s best for all kids, and do their part in keeping everybody safe and healthy,” Janssen said. “I think that has made a huge stride for us, education-wise, making sure kids are staying on track…Our teachers did such an amazing job with keeping education exciting this year, and finding new ways to teach and really thinking outside the box. I couldn’t ask for a better staff. They’re amazing. Our whole staff just came together, and it’s been a great year.”
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the 2020-2021 school year has been unlike any other in his 27 years in education.
“I am extremely proud of how our teachers, administrators, paraeducators, and all staff handled the year, from the daily/weekly adjustments, to the controversy, and all of the day to day uncertainty,” Alexander said. “The staff handled it with grace.”
Replogle noted that despite the pandemic, students were able to participate in sports, music, plays and other activities this year.
“Without question, the students need to be congratulated on their accomplishments, socially, academically and activities were absolutely stellar,” Alexander said. “Our student body persevered and showed extreme maturity through some difficult situations. Time to enjoy summer, recharge the batteries, and get back on track in 2021-22!”
Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the district is excited to see another school year come to a close, and also recognized all of the achievements students have made this year, both in and out of the classroom.
“These successes have continued to demonstrate the "Orange Pride" our students, families, and staff have in Beatrice Public Schools and in Beatrice,” Nielsen said. “Even though challenges existed this year, we worked through them and found ways to keep focused on student growth, development, and success. Our summer will continue to offer many great things for our students, families, and staff. We wish all families a great summer and break, but remind them to keep their minds active because we will be moving forward in August!”