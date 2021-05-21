School year ends for BPS students

“You’re excited for the successes of the kids, for the fifth grade to move on, but if you’ve been the principal in the same building like I have for such a long time, it’s sad for me to see the fifth graders go because I’ve had most of them for six years,” Replogle said. “So you get to know them as a family. And it’s especially sad when it’s the end of the lot and no one else is coming up afterwards. It’s sad, but it’s also happy that you’ve developed a relationship with that family, a relationship with those kids. And it’s interesting, no matter where I go afterwards, they always come up and say hi to me, and parents always keep me filled in on what kids are doing.”