Southern continues making advancements for students despite atypical school year

With the pandemic and everything else happening around the world, it’s been challenging for students to have a typical school experience.
Southern Public Schools in Wymore is trying to ensure that not only do their students have some normalcy, but that they also receive opportunities to enhance their education and prepare them for life after graduation.
Jeff Murphy, Principal of the junior and senior high schools, said some recent building improvements include making the gravel parking lots around the school concrete, and installing a new press box at the football field. He said both projects were partially funded through the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation.
“There’s some more work we want to do up there, there’s some concrete that needs to be poured, and some new, smaller bleachers for the visiting teams,” Murphy said. “We want to replace the ones we have up there that are very old. So our superintendent, Dr. Prososki, has been working through grants, trying to get some money to finish that project this summer. I think right now, our focus is trying to finish that project at the football field before we move on to other major ones.”
Murphy said the school has also replaced some treadmills and ellipticals in the weight room, and is looking at replacing some stair masters and bikes through grants to keep the equipment updated and students healthy.
In a mix between sports and technology, Murphy said the digital media class used a laser printer on loan from the Educational Service Unit 5 to make and sell cardboard cutouts of families and friends. Southern and many other schools currently have restrictions on audience attendance due to COVID-19, so the cutouts help fill the stands and support the students.
“That really took off,” Murphy said. “Other schools were contacting us. We made a bunch for Tri County schools. I think we made close to about $2,000 on that, and with the money they’re purchasing their own laser printer.”
One project that originally started in 2019, but has especially grown this school year is Southern’s agriculture classes and FFA program.
Brady Meyer, the school’s ag and FFA instructor, said there’s roughly 20 students currently in the FFA program, and since last semester they’ve raised over $5,000 doing community service projects to purchase their jackets and get their chapter started. He said his classes are going to do several big projects during National FFA Week, which is Feb. 20-27 this year.
“Our introduction to ag class will be hatching chickens,” Meyer said. “We’ll be having eggs in here, incubate them, we’ll hatch broiler chicks and we’ll raise them to weight and harvest them, and get to go through that experience. My plant science, animal science class is working on aquaponics and aeroponics. Aquaponics is incorporating fish with growing plants, such as tomatoes and peppers, and hydroponics or aeroponics is incorporating growing lettuce in a controlled environment without the use of soil. It saves on a bunch of water, nutrients and energy. We can do all of that stuff inside, in class. So that’s a couple of the big projects that we’re working on this semester.”
Meyer said with COVID restrictions, the FFA’s Leadership Development Events were virtual this year, and that regulations for the Career and Leadership Development Events scheduled in March have not been announced yet.
The ag classes have also seen some new technology with the addition of a virtual reality welding training simulator.
Meyer explained that a screen in the helmet allows students to practice their welding skills without the distractions of heat, noise or chemicals that comes with actually welding.
“These programs are crucial and important because it gives hands-on experience and starts to build useful skills they’ll need in the job market, especially living in a rural area,” Meyer said. “So by understanding where food comes from and how it’s grown, and actually getting to do the hands-on work and participating in these projects, they learn valuable experience and life skills that will help them be more employable in the future and give them a step up when going further into their education and going into the workforce.”
Murphy said he thinks a goal of every school is providing opportunities to make students well-rounded and prepare them for life after graduation, regardless of if they enter college, the workforce or the military.
“By bringing the ag program in, we live in an ag community and that’s something we’ve never had,” Murphy said. “I think it’s important to show those kids what their community is about and what the surrounding communities are about.”
Murphy said it’s unfortunate that the Class of 2020 did not get to have all the events that come with being seniors, and that the Class of 2021 similarly has had events scaled back.
“But I think it’s important to try and be as routine as possible,” Murphy said. “I think when you get kids into a routine and give them opportunities to take part in homecoming dances and prom dances, honor banquets, all of those things are important to those kids because they’ve worked hard to receive those honors and be a part of those extracurricular activities. It’s important to do as many things as you can but again, being safe while we’re doing it.”