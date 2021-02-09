Southern continues making advancements for students despite atypical school year

In a mix between sports and technology, Murphy said the digital media class used a laser printer on loan from the Educational Service Unit 5 to make and sell cardboard cutouts of families and friends. Southern and many other schools currently have restrictions on audience attendance due to COVID-19, so the cutouts help fill the stands and support the students.

“That really took off,” Murphy said. “Other schools were contacting us. We made a bunch for Tri County schools. I think we made close to about $2,000 on that, and with the money they’re purchasing their own laser printer.”

One project that originally started in 2019, but has especially grown this school year is Southern’s agriculture classes and FFA program.

Brady Meyer, the school’s ag and FFA instructor, said there’s roughly 20 students currently in the FFA program, and since last semester they’ve raised over $5,000 doing community service projects to purchase their jackets and get their chapter started. He said his classes are going to do several big projects during National FFA Week, which is Feb. 20-27 this year.