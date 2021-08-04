Southern school board reviews project proposals for $2.89 million bond project

In preparation for the $2.89 million special bond election on Sept. 14, 2021, the Southern Public School board held a special meeting Tuesday evening for the design-build selection committee to select a shortlist of the construction companies for the elementary building project.
If the resolution is passed, it would create an annual bond levy of 4.5 cents to be paid off over 20 years, based on the district’s current valuation, and would fund a new gym, playground and additions for preschool classrooms at Southern Elementary School, located in Blue Springs.
The board held discussions with Performance Criteria Developer consultants from Duval and Associates, Randy Kort and Clint Kimbrough.
Kort said their job is to help facilitate discussions among the board, get companies interested in the project, present proposals and help set up the interview process for the project.
“We have four very reparable companies, and they’ve all done work on projects like this before,” Kort said. “Any one of these four I feel would do a great job, but our job is to help you guys figure out who you want to go with, and how you proceed.”
Kort explained that during the meeting, the committee will rank the proposals based on several criteria.
This includes up to 10% for the financial resources to complete the project, 15% for the ability to perform, 20% for character, integrity, reputation, judgment, experience and efficiency, 30% for the quality of previous projects, 15% for the ability to perform within the time specified, 5% for previous and existing compliance with laws related to the contract, and 5% for any other information having a bearing on the selection.
The first company discussed was Ayars and Ayars, Inc. from Lincoln.
Kort noted that he is also currently the Superintendent at Meridian Public Schools, and that they chose Ayars and Ayars for a project in the past.
Kimbrough said he’s also used Ayars and Ayars when he was Superintendent at Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer.
“They want to do design-build…They’re going to make sure they meet all this criteria that you’re looking at. They understand that process,” Kimbrough said.
“And practical. There’s not wasted space, usually, in an Ayars and Ayars project. It’s very practical space and use,” Kort said.
Board member Dana Dorn said it’s important to her that their proposal notes the outside area of the school would be finished before school starts for the 2022-2023 school year.
The second company discussed was McCownGordon Construction from Manhattan, Kansas.
The committee noted that one of McCownGordon’s projects was for Freeman Public Schools.
“Especially as a basketball coach and being in the Freeman gym, I’m not a big fan of how it’s set up, how you’ve got to get to one side,” Jeff Murphy, the current principal of Southern’s Junior/High School, said. “I don’t know whose design that was, but I’m just not a fan of how it turned out. I’m not trying to downplay their other projects or anything, but that’s the one I’m familiar with.”
Murphy explained that visitors have to walk across a balcony to get to the visitor’s side of Freeman gym, a design element he said was possibly due to budget cuts. However, he said he still appreciated the quality of the project.
“This is the first time I’ve worked with them, but what they’ve put into this project already and doing the legwork, I’ve been very impressed with. I think if it’s the company you guys select, they’re going to give you a great facility,” Kort said.
The third discussion was a joint proposal from Caspers, Sampson and Wilkins construction, which are based out of Beatrice, Lincoln and Omaha, respectively.
Murphy said Southern has competed in sports at several gyms those companies have built, including at nearby at Diller-Odell Public Schools. He called the gym at Weeping Water High School one of the most impressive gyms he’s ever seen.
“Just the design of it, it’s an amazing facility,” Murphy said.
The final company proposal was Genesis Contracting Group of Lincoln.
The only school-related project on Genesis’ website is a one story height addition to Raymond Central Public Schools.
Kort noted that their past projects aren’t similar to what Southern is looking to do.
“The other three, without hesitation, I know they can give you a well-finished product at the end,” Kort said.
The committee scores for each proposal were Ayars and Ayars with 95%, Caspers, Sampson, Wilkins with 94%, McCownGordon with 90%, and Genesis with 79%.
With the stark contrast in ratings, the committee briefly discussed whether to hear a proposal from Genesis at all.
“I would say interview them. They might give you some ideas on stuff you want to change, or things that we do need,” board member Aaron Whitwer said.
Kort said based on the committee’s rankings, each company will get to pick their choice of presentation times on Tuesday, Aug. 10 starting at 6p.m., with 45 minutes for the presentations, and 15 minutes for questions and a break. He said during the presentations, each company will discuss price and the process of gathering materials, and explain the technical aspects of their designs.