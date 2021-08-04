Southern school board reviews project proposals for $2.89 million bond project

In preparation for the $2.89 million special bond election on Sept. 14, 2021, the Southern Public School board held a special meeting Tuesday evening for the design-build selection committee to select a shortlist of the construction companies for the elementary building project.

If the resolution is passed, it would create an annual bond levy of 4.5 cents to be paid off over 20 years, based on the district’s current valuation, and would fund a new gym, playground and additions for preschool classrooms at Southern Elementary School, located in Blue Springs.

The board held discussions with Performance Criteria Developer consultants from Duval and Associates, Randy Kort and Clint Kimbrough.

Kort said their job is to help facilitate discussions among the board, get companies interested in the project, present proposals and help set up the interview process for the project.

“We have four very reparable companies, and they’ve all done work on projects like this before,” Kort said. “Any one of these four I feel would do a great job, but our job is to help you guys figure out who you want to go with, and how you proceed.”

Kort explained that during the meeting, the committee will rank the proposals based on several criteria.