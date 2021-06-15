Southern school district proposes $2.89 million bond for elementary school projects

Southern Public Schools’ board of education is considering a $2.89 million bond resolution to fund a new gym and playground area at the elementary school, as well as two additions that would be used as preschool classrooms.
In a brochure released to the public, the district states that if voted for by the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the resolution would create an annual bond levy of 4.5 cents to be paid off over 20 years, based on the district’s current valuation.
Southern Superintendent, Christopher Prososki, said the last bond the district passed was in 1998, and involved a new kitchen, Americans with Disabilities Act renovations and electrical upgrades at the Junior and Senior High School, and a new wing at the elementary school. He said the original wing was built in 1977.
In a prepared statement for the bond, the district stated that the elementary gym is used as a multipurpose area for P.E. classes, sports practices, and as a lunchroom, which creates scheduling conflicts.
“The school board’s long-range goal is to erect a new gym and to provide a new playground area at the Elementary School, because we have more than enough room over there, and we also have the ability to connect it to our Elementary School,” the statement reads. “If the special bond election passes, the students, staff, and community members will use the new proposed gym and the new proposed playground area on a daily basis throughout the school year and over the summer months. The new gym would be used daily as a P.E. classroom for students, as well.”
The statement noted that the additional preschool classrooms are part of the district’s long-range strategic planning goals.
“From a safety and security standpoint, this would get all [preschool through sixth grade] students in one building,” the statement said. “It will also help with the transition of the three-year-old preschool students on to the four-year-old preschool program, and it will allow preschool teachers the ability to collaborate on instructional items throughout the school year by being in the same building.”
The statement said if the bond passes, one of the current preschool classrooms would become an art room, instead of having art classes be taught in each grade levels’ rooms. It also noted that a preschool wing would allow the school to serve up to 20 students in each class, compared to their current capacity of 10 students.
“The school board understands the importance in investing in high-quality early childhood education, because it will pay off down the road in a number of positive ways,” the statement said. “Lastly, a successful bond election will allow the district the ability to fix current drainage issues around the Elementary School building. The board of education has engaged in master planning over the years in an effort to create a vision for learning and to engage in facility projects involving both short-term and long-term planning. With the interest rates at an all-time low and the need for some additions at the Elementary School, the board of education has decided to move forward with a $2.89 million dollar special bond election on September 14, 2021.”
The district plans to use its website, as well as informational brochures, public informational meetings and social media outlets to further communicate with the public about the bond. They said questions, ideas and clarifications can be sent to Christopher Prososki via phone or email at 402-645-3326 and cprososki@southernschools.org.