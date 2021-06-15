Southern school district proposes $2.89 million bond for elementary school projects

Southern Public Schools’ board of education is considering a $2.89 million bond resolution to fund a new gym and playground area at the elementary school, as well as two additions that would be used as preschool classrooms.

In a brochure released to the public, the district states that if voted for by the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the resolution would create an annual bond levy of 4.5 cents to be paid off over 20 years, based on the district’s current valuation.

Southern Superintendent, Christopher Prososki, said the last bond the district passed was in 1998, and involved a new kitchen, Americans with Disabilities Act renovations and electrical upgrades at the Junior and Senior High School, and a new wing at the elementary school. He said the original wing was built in 1977.

In a prepared statement for the bond, the district stated that the elementary gym is used as a multipurpose area for P.E. classes, sports practices, and as a lunchroom, which creates scheduling conflicts.