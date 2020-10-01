St. Joseph Catholic School requires masks as county COVID cases increase

As a preemptive response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Gage County, St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice started requiring students wear masks until the Public Health Solutions risk dial goes down.

The school started in tier one of a three-tiered plan, which refers to a low risk of spread for COVID-19, and masks were not required.

During a parent meeting in July, St. Joseph’s head teacher Emily Lohr warned that mask requirements were subject to change at any time.

Lohr said there has been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school, again noting that the requirement is in response to the recent increase of cases in the county.

“We will be providing additional cleaning and disinfecting within our school, beyond the recommended amounts, to be abundantly cautious,” an announcement send to parents Wednesday afternoon states. “We remind parents that if a child or anyone in the household shows any signs of COVID, to remain home and to follow the guidelines put forth by Public Health Solutions.”

At this time, no announcements have been made for the school to transition to online learning. However, a fall break from October 8-9 was already scheduled in the school’s calendar.

More information about the Public Health Solutions risk dial, as well as current COVID-19 cases in Gage and surrounding counties, can be found at phsneb.org/

