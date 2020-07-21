St. Joseph school administrators discuss tiered COVID-19 school plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Aug. 11 start date for St. Joseph Catholic School quickly approaches, administrators met with parents to discuss plans and restrictions addressing the COVID-19 pandemic this school year.

On Monday, parents were given packets detailing the school’s three-tiered approach for classes. In tier one, which is low risk of spread for COVID-19, school will be in session for all students and staff, with guidelines and safety precautions being made. During tier one there will be no temperature checks unless a staff or child becomes or appears ill, or unless otherwise advised.

In tier two, which is a moderate risk of spread, school is in still sessions for all students, with an adjustments to meet the situation and local public health conditions. Temperature checks will be taken in tier two as well as tier three before the child leaves the parent or guardian’s vehicle.

In tier three, which is a high risk of spread, the school will be at 50% capacity with hybrid in-person and remote learning instruction. Students will be divided by last names to create static groups, and a possible short-term closure may happen. If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case or severe risk of spread in the school, there will be an extended school closure for two or more weeks while the building is cleaned and contact tracing is done through Public Health Solutions.