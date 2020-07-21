St. Joseph school administrators discuss tiered COVID-19 school plan

As the Aug. 11 start date for St. Joseph Catholic School quickly approaches, administrators met with parents to discuss plans and restrictions addressing the COVID-19 pandemic this school year.
On Monday, parents were given packets detailing the school’s three-tiered approach for classes. In tier one, which is low risk of spread for COVID-19, school will be in session for all students and staff, with guidelines and safety precautions being made. During tier one there will be no temperature checks unless a staff or child becomes or appears ill, or unless otherwise advised.
In tier two, which is a moderate risk of spread, school is in still sessions for all students, with an adjustments to meet the situation and local public health conditions. Temperature checks will be taken in tier two as well as tier three before the child leaves the parent or guardian’s vehicle.
In tier three, which is a high risk of spread, the school will be at 50% capacity with hybrid in-person and remote learning instruction. Students will be divided by last names to create static groups, and a possible short-term closure may happen. If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case or severe risk of spread in the school, there will be an extended school closure for two or more weeks while the building is cleaned and contact tracing is done through Public Health Solutions.
Head teacher Emily Lohr said no visitors will be allowed in the building after Friday, Aug. 7. She said students can be dropped off at the parish center or outside the building, and that there will be a staggered dismissal based on grade levels. Parents can ring the school’s doorbell if dropping a student off late or picking a student up early.
“[Beatrice Public Schools] is not providing bus service for parochial schools, and they’re also not allowing people to buy into the busing and pay for it, but they do want you to register in case at a later time they can provide that service for you,” Lohr said.
Lohr said if a student has a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, they must be fever and symptom free for at least 72 hours before coming back to school, or show documentation that they’ve seen a doctor. She asked parents to purchase masks in plain colors, but said they will not be required at least in tier one.
“The wearing of masks is subject to change at any time, and we must be in compliance to any state mandate,” Lohr explained.
The plan states that social distancing in the cafeteria “will try to be carried out”, with other room options potentially being utilized and tables and chairs disinfected after the lunch period. Computer, music, physical education, art and library classes will still operate, and students may move between these classrooms if it is safe to do so.
“We will be following the suggestions of the local health department in regards to number of students out on a playground at one time, making sure shared equipment is sanitized before another group of students plays with the same equipment, and being creative and introducing games that naturally make use of social distancing,” the plan states.
The plan states that the school will use the PowerSchool Learning application to communicate with families throughout the year, with the intention that it will allow for a more fluid transition should online distance learning be announced. The number of assignments will likely be reduced in this case, but with the same expectations for in-school work.
“If instruction is to be administered completely online at any given time, the school will send out an updated explanation of how we would proceed…The priority would first be on the core classes as it pertains to each grade level. We also realize the need to make use of textbooks when possible to alleviate the strain for those who may have minimal or no internet access,” the plan states.
Lohr said the school plans to online stream a class activity on Tuesdays to show parents what students are up to, since they cannot be visit in person.
Students will still attend Catholic Mass, with the Communion encouraged to be received by hand, though not mandatory, and the Sign of Peace not physically extended by shaking hands or any other means of physical contact. Singing and the assistance of servers and readers may also be minimal.
The school’s Chief Administrative Officer and Pastor Rand Langhorst said a more detailed plan will be mailed to parents closer to the school start date.
“We’re unable to really give you a lot, because things are constantly changing day by day at very high levels, so it’s hard to put something together,” Langhorst said. “I think probably every educator is going through the same thing in the state of Nebraska and in the country.”
