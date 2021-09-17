Stoddard fourth graders learn about Constitution Day

On September 17, 234 years ago, the delegates of the Constitutional Convention met and signed the document that became the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Stoddard Elementary fourth graders in Susan Wait’s class learned about the meaning behind Constitution Day in an online presentation from The Durham Museum, located in Omaha.

Students followed along as the program explained the history of Constitution Day in schools, that it was first recognized by Iowa schools in 1911, and later became a proclaimed day by all 48 states in 1949. The program explained that in 2004, the day was also proclaimed Citizenship Day, in honor of those who have become U.S. citizens, or are working to become one.

The students were divided on the first portion of the true or false quiz, not knowing if first President George Washington was present at the signing of the Constitution. He was, but second and third presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were not.

Most of the students knew that it took more than three days to write the Constitution, and that it can be changed in a process called an amendment. However, they were surprised to learn that over 11,000 amendments have been introduced into Congress, but only 33 have been sent to vote by the states, with 27 of those then becoming amendments.