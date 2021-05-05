Stoddard students clean Chautauqua Park

Stoddard Elementary students had an opportunity to give back to the community this week by picking up trash at Chautauqua Park.

“We’re just doing a service project to help clean the trash in the park, which, really, they keep it very clean," third grade teacher Beth Jurgens said, referring to the city. "There’s not a whole lot out here, but it gives the kids a chance to get out and do something for our community."

Jurgens said this project also helps teach students to have pride in their community.

After cleaning on Wednesday, students had a picnic and played in the park before walking back to school.

"I know it is not much, but any way we can give back and take ownership to our amazing community and show them support as they have us, we want to do," Stoddard principal Kevin Janssen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.