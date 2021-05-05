 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stoddard students clean Chautauqua Park
0 comments

Stoddard students clean Chautauqua Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stoddard Elementary students had an opportunity to give back to the community this week by picking up trash at Chautauqua Park.

“We’re just doing a service project to help clean the trash in the park, which, really, they keep it very clean," third grade teacher Beth Jurgens said, referring to the city. "There’s not a whole lot out here, but it gives the kids a chance to get out and do something for our community."

Jurgens said this project also helps teach students to have pride in their community.

After cleaning on Wednesday, students had a picnic and played in the park before walking back to school.

"I know it is not much, but any way we can give back and take ownership to our amazing community and show them support as they have us, we want to do," Stoddard principal Kevin Janssen said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
BHS holds student art show
Education

BHS holds student art show

  • Updated

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Beatrice High School’s sports and performances has been apparent since last year, but even recently wit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News