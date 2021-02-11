Students have indoor recess this week due to below freezing temperatures

Kevin Janssen, principal for Lincoln and Stoddard, said that on days students did not have Physical Education, they were able to have recess in the gym. On days they did have P.E., students had recess in their classrooms.

“Playing cards, playing math games, playing board games, Battleship, stuff like that is always fun for the kids to do, but we’re trying to figure out a way to burn some energy, too,” Janssen said. “I know the teachers were very creative on Monday and we did some dancing just to get the kids moving, some running in place, jumping jacks, sit ups, pushups, just some physical activity in the classroom. But in the classrooms when you have 20, 25 kids, in there it’s a little tight, so being able to go to the gym and rotate them around, even if it’s for 10 to 12 minutes just to get them in there to get some exercise and get their wiggles out, is always a great thing.”