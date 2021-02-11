Students have indoor recess this week due to below freezing temperatures

The chilly weather may have kept Paddock Lane, Lincoln and Stoddard elementary school students inside this week, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have other opportunities to run around and play.
Kevin Janssen, principal for Lincoln and Stoddard, said that on days students did not have Physical Education, they were able to have recess in the gym. On days they did have P.E., students had recess in their classrooms.
“Playing cards, playing math games, playing board games, Battleship, stuff like that is always fun for the kids to do, but we’re trying to figure out a way to burn some energy, too,” Janssen said. “I know the teachers were very creative on Monday and we did some dancing just to get the kids moving, some running in place, jumping jacks, sit ups, pushups, just some physical activity in the classroom. But in the classrooms when you have 20, 25 kids, in there it’s a little tight, so being able to go to the gym and rotate them around, even if it’s for 10 to 12 minutes just to get them in there to get some exercise and get their wiggles out, is always a great thing.”
Stoddard third grade teacher Beth Jurgens said her class overall prefers having recess outside.
The students seemed to have fun in classroom recess on Tuesday, quietly giggling and playing games in groups of two or three, while outside temperatures were at a low of negative 16 degrees.
“We try to get the kids out anytime it’s above zero degrees if at all possible, even if it’s for five to ten minutes, just to get some fresh air, get some wiggles out like we said, get around the playground or get around the basketball court, just to get the kids out and get some exercise,” Janssen said. “But we really look at the feel like temperature. If it’s cold with a wind chill, or if it’s in the negative degrees, there’s no reason to get the kids outside.”
Janssen said he is thankful for the teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians and other staff members for their additional efforts this week cleaning and organizing so that students could play safely.
“Everybody’s really stepped up and done what’s best for kids, so I can’t thank our staff enough for doing the things that they do,” Janssen said. “Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to be inside this week unless something changes.”
The chilly weather doesn’t seem to be leaving anytime soon, with predictions of three to six inches of snow between Friday and Saturday, and temperatures between four to negative 17 degrees through next Tuesday.