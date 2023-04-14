Students of Character Apr 14, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Beatrice Middle School Students of Character for the week of April 5 were:Front Row: Alijah Stabler, Eli Bulson, Collin Kimmen and James Scholl.Back Row: Sophia Laflin, Jordan Turner and Caleb Zarybnicky. Not Pictured: Jessica Montejo Orellana Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Have aliens been keeping tabs on Earth for thousands of years? What a new study says 'We Are Enough': Paris gallery shines spotlight on African artists 'We Are Enough': Paris gallery shines spotlight on African artists Extreme athlete emerges into daylight after living in a cave for 500 days Extreme athlete emerges into daylight after living in a cave for 500 days 'Like a prison': The risks facing Ugandan women working in the Middle East 'Like a prison': The risks facing Ugandan women working in the Middle East