Tri County FFA places first in state contest

The Tri County FFA Milk Quality and Dairy Products won the state career development contest held at Kearney High School last week.

Students August Gerlach, Ellie Peters, Mya Maxwell, Kaden VanWinkle and John Wehrman were tasked with identifying cheese, milk and non-milk products by taste and smell, and took an exam on milk marketing and production.

“It can be anything on milk, like what’s the ice cream month, which is July. It could be how many pounds of milk does a cow give a day, anything about cattle breeds. There’s probably a bank of about 500 questions that they have to study…So it’s kind of a food science contest too, in the sense that it’s an awareness of those industries that support our dairy industry,” Dave Barnard, Tri County’s agriculture education teacher and FFA instructor, said.

The students were awarded a team plaque and first place team medals. Maxwell led the team with a purple ribbon and first place medal to place Tri County, VanWinkle was the state runner-up individual and received a medal and purple ribbon, and Peters brought home the third place individual medal, making Tri County sweep the top three places. Wehrman earned a purple ribbon and Gerlach brought home a blue ribbon.