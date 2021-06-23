Tri County FFA places first in state contest

The Tri County FFA Milk Quality and Dairy Products won the state career development contest held at Kearney High School last week.
Students August Gerlach, Ellie Peters, Mya Maxwell, Kaden VanWinkle and John Wehrman were tasked with identifying cheese, milk and non-milk products by taste and smell, and took an exam on milk marketing and production.
“It can be anything on milk, like what’s the ice cream month, which is July. It could be how many pounds of milk does a cow give a day, anything about cattle breeds. There’s probably a bank of about 500 questions that they have to study…So it’s kind of a food science contest too, in the sense that it’s an awareness of those industries that support our dairy industry,” Dave Barnard, Tri County’s agriculture education teacher and FFA instructor, said.
The students were awarded a team plaque and first place team medals. Maxwell led the team with a purple ribbon and first place medal to place Tri County, VanWinkle was the state runner-up individual and received a medal and purple ribbon, and Peters brought home the third place individual medal, making Tri County sweep the top three places. Wehrman earned a purple ribbon and Gerlach brought home a blue ribbon.
Barnard said while most people have dairy products in their refrigerators, it’s challenging and expensive to practice and identify a variety of items, as well as study for the exam.
“It just takes a lot of preparation time, but they studied and they did really well, so I was proud of them…I’m just proud of the students for devoting some of their summer time to get ready for it, because there’s lots of things to do in the summer, and they devoted the time, and I appreciate their efforts,” Barnard said.
Bertrand-Loomis FFA was the state runner-up and Pender FFA placed third as a team.
As a state finalist, Tri County will be able to represent Nebraska at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, IN.
Barnard said Tri County has been able to compete at nationals before, and he’s excited to see how the students do this year.