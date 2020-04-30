Tri County receives national music education award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the eighth year in a row, Tri County Public Schools was announced one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants. The award recognizes schools and districts for their support of music education for all students as part of a well-rounded education, and was awarded to 148 schools nationally this year.

Tri County instrumental music teacher Nathan Morrissey said every elementary and middle school student, and over 70% of the high school students, take a music class every day. This district also employs two full-time music teachers, which Morrissey said is uncommon for smaller schools.

“So that’s a big deal…Our system is really set up well for music education at Tri County,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey noted that he and vocal music teacher Alex Wooten are the only teachers at Tri County that can teach students from kindergarten until high school graduation.

“I know we’re not a big school, but when they move from the elementary side to the high school side for junior high it can be kind of intimidating,” Morrissey said. “We are that constant for them, that teacher that they’ve had that’s still the same. I think that is comforting for them. And I enjoy it, as well.”