Tri County receives national music education award

For the eighth year in a row, Tri County Public Schools was announced one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants. The award recognizes schools and districts for their support of music education for all students as part of a well-rounded education, and was awarded to 148 schools nationally this year.
Tri County instrumental music teacher Nathan Morrissey said every elementary and middle school student, and over 70% of the high school students, take a music class every day. This district also employs two full-time music teachers, which Morrissey said is uncommon for smaller schools.
“So that’s a big deal…Our system is really set up well for music education at Tri County,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey noted that he and vocal music teacher Alex Wooten are the only teachers at Tri County that can teach students from kindergarten until high school graduation.
“I know we’re not a big school, but when they move from the elementary side to the high school side for junior high it can be kind of intimidating,” Morrissey said. “We are that constant for them, that teacher that they’ve had that’s still the same. I think that is comforting for them. And I enjoy it, as well.”
Wooten noted that any student has the ability to participate in music, and said the performance aspect can help them with public speaking or speaking up in general.
“For me, the music is important,” Wooten said. “They need to know how to read it, they need to know all the techniques behind singing. But it’s all those little things of how to hold yourself, how to present yourself, put on a show kind of, but then also just building community, working as a team.”
Other Nebraska schools that received NAMM awards this year include Blair Community, Elkhorn Public, Lincoln Public and Southern Valley schools.
Morrissey said an awards ceremony is planned for the school’s fall concert in October, where either Dietze Music or Schmitt Music dealers from Omaha will present certificates to Tri County music teachers, administration and the board of education. He said concerts are so well attended that seats are often filled with people standing to watch students perform.
“This award is really more of an award for our administration, our board of education and our parents, our patrons,” Morrissey said. “Our administration has really made a point to emphasize the importance of music education through the scheduling of it by having it every day, and the board of education supporting two music teachers in such a small school.”
