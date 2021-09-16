Voters reject Southern $2.89M bond issue

“Just prioritizing our strategic planning, and definitely deciding what next steps we want to take in terms of our facilities,” Prososki said.

In a statement released to the public in June regarding the bond election, the district stated that the elementary gym is currently used as a multipurpose area for P.E. classes, sports practices, and as a lunchroom, which creates scheduling conflicts.

The statement noted that the additional preschool classrooms are part of the district’s long-range strategic planning goals, and that if the bond passed, one of the current preschool classrooms would become an art room, instead of having art classes be taught in each grade levels’ rooms. It also said that a preschool wing would allow the school to serve up to 20 students in each class, compared to their current capacity of 10 students.

Prososki said these are challenges that the district, and the affected patrons, are going to continue to have.

“We’re still going to limit it to 10 kids in our three-year-old preschool. Four-year-olds, we are at 20. In terms of adaption, things like not having an art room is something that we’re going to have to get by without. Along those same lines, when it’s having inclement weather outside, having recess inside, doing early and late practices for activities, limiting the sports that use our facilities is just kind of our current situation,” Prososki said. “We thought it’d definitely be beneficial in a lot of different areas, but that’s just something that we’re just going to have to stick to the status quo for the time being.”

