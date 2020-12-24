Wendy McKernan named BPS paraprofessional of the year

On the last day of the semester for Beatrice Public School students, the Beatrice Special Education Department named Wendy McKernan the district’s paraprofessional of the year.
McKernan has been a paraprofessional within the BPS district for a decade, helping teachers with classroom management and organization at Cedar Elementary School, Paddock Lane Elementary School, and most recently, Beatrice Community Preschool.
“Paras in the classroom provide so much more one-on-one attention with the kids,” McKernan explained. “You’re able to do small groups, so the teachers can have small groups and the paras can have small groups and rotations. And it just gives more attention to each child.”
McKernan said she primarily works with half-day afternoon preschool for Amy Heuer’s class, and runs the preschool’s verbal behavior program in the mornings.
“It’s kids that are non-verbal and verbal,” McKernan explained. “Just kids that are struggling. Some kids that are may be shy or non-verbal, or haven’t quite had communication skills yet. Some are on the spectrum and some are not. Every year it just depends on the verbal behavior. It just kind of warrants on the needs of the students and what the teachers think.”
BPS announced McKernan’s award through the district’s Facebook page, stating that she goes above and beyond her job’s duties.
“Miss Wendy is an amazing communicator with the teachers, talking to them about what each student is doing and then taking feedback from the teachers,” the statement said. “It is so fun to watch her have the kids ‘show off’ their new skills to another adult. Miss Wendy is as proud as the students are when they gain a new skill. Her consistency, positivity and ability to work with others has impacted so many students at the preschool. We are very lucky to have Miss Wendy on our team and working with students to make a huge impact and close gaps for all kids.”
Other paras who have received this award include Stacey Edeal from Paddock Lane Elementary in 2017, Cindy Mittan from Beatrice Middle School in 2018 and Lillian Czarnick from Beatrice Middle School in 2019.
McKernan said she feels very fortunate that she loves her job.
“I’m just doing my job, so it’s super humbling to see all of the appreciation and all of the posts of recognition," McKernan said. “It’s very humbling and very heartwarming. I’m very blessed.”