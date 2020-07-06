Widow establishes scholarship for SCC Beatrice students

When Kent Esau died four years ago, his wife Patricia wanted to honor him in some way through Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus. Since he got his degree in agriculture, and she got hers in nursing, it only made sense to put the money toward students enrolled in those programs.
“He was a big believer in people getting an education or a trade of some sort; he believed in hard work,” Patricia said. “I want him recognized because he was a good man.”
Patricia established two scholarships, worth $5,000 each. The Kent Esau Memorial Scholarship is for Gage County residents enrolled in the Agriculture Management & Production program. The Kent & Patricia Esau Scholarship is for Gage County residents enrolled in the Practical Nursing or Associate Degree Nursing programs.
Both scholarships have the following criteria:
• Applicants must have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or higher.
• First preference is to Gage County residents.
• Applicant must be a full-time or part-time student.
• Each award will be $250.
Patricia said her husband farmed his whole life, and she was a nurse in Beatrice. He graduated in 1968 from the Ag program when it was in Fairbury. She graduated in 1978 from the Practical Nursing program in Beatrice.
SCC’s Scholarship Committee will select the recipients. For more information on this scholarship, contact the financial aid office at financialaid@southeast.edu
