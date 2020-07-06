Widow establishes scholarship for SCC Beatrice students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Kent Esau died four years ago, his wife Patricia wanted to honor him in some way through Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus. Since he got his degree in agriculture, and she got hers in nursing, it only made sense to put the money toward students enrolled in those programs.

“He was a big believer in people getting an education or a trade of some sort; he believed in hard work,” Patricia said. “I want him recognized because he was a good man.”

Patricia established two scholarships, worth $5,000 each. The Kent Esau Memorial Scholarship is for Gage County residents enrolled in the Agriculture Management & Production program. The Kent & Patricia Esau Scholarship is for Gage County residents enrolled in the Practical Nursing or Associate Degree Nursing programs.

Both scholarships have the following criteria:

• Applicants must have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or higher.

• First preference is to Gage County residents.

• Applicant must be a full-time or part-time student.

• Each award will be $250.