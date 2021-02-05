YMCA renovation to break ground soon

After months of planning and fundraising, a substantial renovation of a Beatrice building is set to break ground on Monday, Feb. 15.
The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA has raised about $4.5 million of a $6 million goal to extensively remodel both the interior and exterior of the building.
The current YMCA was built in 1980. In 1999 the gym was added along with rooms for gymnastics and group training.
Plans include 52,000 sq. feet of new and renovated space, including an expanded wellness center, new equipment, two group exercise studios for aerobic and group fitness classes, as well as yoga and indoor cycling. The lower level plans to have renovated locker rooms, a new family changing room, an elevator, multipurpose classrooms, a teaching kitchen and drop-in childcare.
During a press conference for the project last spring, CEO Alison Leonard said the front lobby will be "pushed out" to add 6,000 square feet to build a "Starbucks environment" that will let guests and members feel more comfortable and encourage families and friends to socialize and be at ease. More area will also be added to the front of the YMCA's pool, allowing more space for parents and spectators to observe during the Y's various swimming competitions held throughout the year.
“How cool is it that you can say that you came from a community of 12,000 people that so far have raised $4.5 million, and are obviously in support of strengthening our families, youth development and social responsibility, which are all things that are going to make the community continue to grow and be the best that it can,” Leonard said. “It’s just a really nice reminder that we all really want what is best for our community, so that’s really cool, and it’s an awesome feeling.”
The project is estimated to take 18-24 months to complete, and Leonard said that while the Y plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans.
“We are going to stay 100% operational, but that means new entryways, it means the moving of gym equipment to the gymnasium, it means no longer having access to any of the upper level, it means a lot of things,” Leonard said. “So I think it’s really important for members to know that they will be able to go to our website and keep up with the changes as they happen, in terms of office location and how do they get in and fob access, all of those things.”
While the project is officially breaking ground in mid-February, Leonard said a ceremony will not be held until the end of the month or the beginning of March. She said people interested in donating towards that last $1.5 million needed for the renovation can mail or drop off a check to the Y.
“We are still fundraising, and right now we have some money requests out and grants, but that we still really need continued support over this next year…I believe this is the most raised for a capital campaign in our community ever, so that’s really cool too, to be able to say that people are really on board and supporting projects such as this,” Leonard said.