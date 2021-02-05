YMCA renovation to break ground soon

The project is estimated to take 18-24 months to complete, and Leonard said that while the Y plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans.

“We are going to stay 100% operational, but that means new entryways, it means the moving of gym equipment to the gymnasium, it means no longer having access to any of the upper level, it means a lot of things,” Leonard said. “So I think it’s really important for members to know that they will be able to go to our website and keep up with the changes as they happen, in terms of office location and how do they get in and fob access, all of those things.”

While the project is officially breaking ground in mid-February, Leonard said a ceremony will not be held until the end of the month or the beginning of March. She said people interested in donating towards that last $1.5 million needed for the renovation can mail or drop off a check to the Y.

“We are still fundraising, and right now we have some money requests out and grants, but that we still really need continued support over this next year…I believe this is the most raised for a capital campaign in our community ever, so that’s really cool too, to be able to say that people are really on board and supporting projects such as this,” Leonard said.

