Educational consultant visits preschool

The Beatrice Community Preschool hosted Dan St. Romain, an educational consultant, on Tuesday evening for an interactive presentation to parents and teachers.

“We wanted to support parents and give awareness to the importance of early childhood education,” said Missy Timmerman, Director of Beatrice Community Preschool.

The speaker was funded by a Sixpence Early Childhood Learning grant.

St. Romain said his background is education and discipline.

“There’s an inclination for parents to raise their children how they were raised, but it’s just not working because society has changed so much,” he said. “Our strategies need to change in parenting. I work with parents and educators on raising healthy and well-adjusted kids.”

St. Romain spoke on the building blocks of the 40 Developmental Assets researched and developed by The Search Institute.

Each person received a bag with various reminders of the eight categories of internal and assets which St. Romain offered an explanation and gesture to help remember the themes. He also told humorous stories of raising his own four children.

Support, empowerment, boundaries and expectations, constructive use of time, commitment to learning, positive values, social competencies (relationships) and a positive self-identity were discussed in the presentation.

The more assets youth develop, the less likely they are to participate in risk behaviors such as drug and alcohol use, have problems in school or develop depression/suicidal ideations. Youth are more likely to develop resiliency or protective factors with the development of assets also.

St. Romain also spoke on The Circle of Courage and explained how each of the components are important in child development.

1. Belonging – I matter in the lives of others.

2. Generosity – It’s not about me.

3. Mastery – Every child is gifted in some area.

4. Independence – Helping youth learn to solve their own problems.

“I want parents to acknowledge what they are doing well, but to also be aware of what they might need a little help with in parenting,” he said.

St. Romain provided professional development to educators on Wednesday at the preschool.

Timmerman said the preschool does a family or community event every month during the school year.

There are 216 children enrolled at the Beatrice Community Preschool. The Sixpence grant was awarded in September and serves 15 families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0