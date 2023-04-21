The Beatrice Educational Foundation awarded the Paraeducator of the Year and teacher grants on Wednesday morning at all six of the Beatrice Public School sites.

The ceremonies began at Paddock Lane Elementary.

Zoellner Ford sponsors the paraeducator award and $1,000 through the BEF each year. Jason Zoellner said he had a sister that was a paraeducator most of her life.

“My sister was a wonderful, hard-working person,” he said. “Her heart was felt by many of the students that she touched. We are touched to be able to sponsor this award.”

Executive Director Doris Martin said the paraeducators play a very important in the education of BPS students.

“Paraeducators have been described as the heartfelt hero,” she said. “They use their talents to help students discover their own. They dedicate their time and energy each day to the students in their care and do it while meeting the individual needs of many.”

Martin continued that the recipient of the award this year.

“Three of the nominators emphasized the importance the recipient plays on putting students first.”

After reading many of the other positive qualities mentioned from nominators, Martin said this year’s recipient was a team player.

“She is willing to take on additional responsibilities to ensure student’s needs are met,” she said. “The recipient of the 2023 Zoellner Paraeducator of the Year Award is Inez Trauernicht.”

Principal Betty Replogle said she knew Trauernicht was someone very special.

“Inez will charge full speed ahead no matter the challenge,” she said. “She always says “I can make it work.”

Trauernicht said she was very surprised.

“This is amazing, but I could not do what she does without the help of everyone else here,” she said. “They do just as much as I do.”

In addition to the paraeducator award, the BEF also presented $13,620 in teacher grants at the ceremony. Martin said typically she is able to give $1,000 at each elementary but had some extra funds this year with the help of Devon and Jess (Deines) Wegner and was able to provide additional grants.

The First Grade Team of Kristen Heidemann, Hannah Meints and Stacy Plessel were the recipients of the $6,000 award.

Other Paddock Lane Elementary recipients include:

• Nicole Grummert, Resource ($620)

• Lacey Johnson, Fourth grade ($1,225)

• Brandy Knapp, Title 1 Reading ($1,375)

• Kathryn Katz, Elementary Media Specialist ($700)

• Hoffman, Parde and new teacher, Second grade ($1,000)

• Casey Zarybnicky, Special Education / Speech ($2,000)

• Kristen Baete, Resource ($700)

At the Beatrice Community Preschool, Jenny Montag received a $1,500 grant and Missy Timmerman was awarded $1,600.

Stoddard Elementary Susan Wait received $1,000 and Brent Hansel was granted $600.

Lincoln Elementary Natalie Frahm was awarded $200.

The Beatrice Middle School teachers Jen Bulson received $1,000, Ross Hoglund was granted $1,200 and Ron Kassmeier was awarded $1,200.

Emily Iverson at the Beatrice High School was awarded $360.

The Beatrice Educational Foundation awarded a total of $22,000 in teacher grants. Earlier in the school year, teachers fill out detailed requests from the BEF explaining how the money will be used in the classroom.