Educational Foundation presents scholarships

A group of Beatrice High School students was presented with nearly $100,000 in scholarships Sunday afternoon.
The Beatrice Educational Foundation held its annual scholarship awards presentation at the High School, where 33 students were announced as scholarship recipients.
Kay McKinzie, chairperson of the scholarship committee with the foundation, said the foundation is celebrating 35 years.
“Our foundation currently manages over $2.5 million and thanks to the efficiency of our finance committee, we are able to do a number of things,” she said. “This year, we are awarding over $94,000 in scholarships to our students, which is exciting. I can’t wait to say we’re giving over $100,000.”
McKinzie added that the students undergo a rigorous application process, and the foundation takes awarding the scholarships very seriously.
“We take those and all we see is a number the student was assigned,” she explained. “We read the scholarships, we read the essays and then we start to sort out who goes into what category. Some of our scholarships are very specific about what the student needs to do or be to receive that scholarship. It takes quite a process to get it all sorted out and narrowed down. Our goal is to try and make everyone fit into an appropriate spot.”
People are also reading…
Jason Alexander, Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent, commended the students for their hard work, and the donations that make the scholarships possible.
“Look around the room at the wonderful examples of generosity, of giving back and paying forward to our future,” he said. “A heartfelt thank you to the Beatrice Educational Foundation for their support of our students. This afternoon is about recognizing some of the hardest working kids in our district. They work hard in the classroom, they work hard on the field in competition, they work hard at jobs after those things are over.”
Avery Gaertig - Eighth Grade Scholarship-Female
Connor Hamilton - Eighth Grade Scholarship-Male
Baylee Simpson - Perley F. and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship
Bryce Jensen - BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship
Colton Jelinek - Delvin D. Koch Scholarship
Carson Saathoff - Diane Cornelius Scholarship
Brookelynn Bahnsen - Victor and Alvera Bade Scholarship
Preston Witulski - Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship
Laney Workman - Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship
Linnea Edeal - Beatrice Sertoma Club-SCC-Beatrice Campus
Raquel Moore - BHS Class of 1961 Scholarship
Olivia Saathoff - Don Linn Scholarship
Olivia Pfeiffer - Irene Sokolik Scholarship
Connor Hamilton - Virgil and Teda Jurgens Scholarship
Ian Scheele - Beatrice Sertoma Club
Cole Maschmann - Ben Stindt Scholarship
Zackery Whitmore - Garold & Clarice Kleveland Scholarship
Mackenzie Riesen - Greg Replogle Scholarship
Devon Busboom - Lucas Martin Scholarship
Brookelynn Bahnsen - Margaret Kassing Educational Scholarship
Carson Saathoff - Max Manes Scholarship
Laney Workman - Neva and Ernest Smethers Scholarship
Ian Scheele - Randy Diller Scholarship
Austin Burroughs - Rick Simmons Scholarship
Torrance Keehn - Tim Dierberger Scholarship
Connor Hamilton - Amber (Goossen) Schroeder Scholarship
Katelynn Mootz - Hilary and Bonnie Trauernicht Scholarship
Austin Burroughs - Brandon Villafane Scholarship
Madeline Swanson - Harold Deitemeyer Scholarship
Madeline Swanson - Peter W. Jespen Scholarship
Olivia Pfeiffer - Peter W. Jespen Scholarship
Morgan Mahoney - Neil and Alison Henry Scholarship
Avery Gaertig - Vivian Bonham Scholarship
Simon Pinkerton - Colin Hays and Karla Hays Scholarship
Signey Russell - Dr. Alan Fiala Natural Science Scholarship
Chelsea Leners - Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship
Kalynn Jeardoe - Robert Taylor Scholarship
Devon Busboom - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship
Drew Gleason - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship
Jaidyn Vanschoiack - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship
Tagg DeBoer - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship
Cassie Janzen - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship
Jaiden Coudeyras - Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship
Lauren Pieper - Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship
Madeline Swanson - Alternate-Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship
Olivia Pfeiffer - Alternate-Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship