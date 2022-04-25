Educational Foundation presents scholarships

A group of Beatrice High School students was presented with nearly $100,000 in scholarships Sunday afternoon.

The Beatrice Educational Foundation held its annual scholarship awards presentation at the High School, where 33 students were announced as scholarship recipients.

Kay McKinzie, chairperson of the scholarship committee with the foundation, said the foundation is celebrating 35 years.

“Our foundation currently manages over $2.5 million and thanks to the efficiency of our finance committee, we are able to do a number of things,” she said. “This year, we are awarding over $94,000 in scholarships to our students, which is exciting. I can’t wait to say we’re giving over $100,000.”

McKinzie added that the students undergo a rigorous application process, and the foundation takes awarding the scholarships very seriously.

“We take those and all we see is a number the student was assigned,” she explained. “We read the scholarships, we read the essays and then we start to sort out who goes into what category. Some of our scholarships are very specific about what the student needs to do or be to receive that scholarship. It takes quite a process to get it all sorted out and narrowed down. Our goal is to try and make everyone fit into an appropriate spot.”

Jason Alexander, Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent, commended the students for their hard work, and the donations that make the scholarships possible.

“Look around the room at the wonderful examples of generosity, of giving back and paying forward to our future,” he said. “A heartfelt thank you to the Beatrice Educational Foundation for their support of our students. This afternoon is about recognizing some of the hardest working kids in our district. They work hard in the classroom, they work hard on the field in competition, they work hard at jobs after those things are over.”

Avery Gaertig - Eighth Grade Scholarship-Female

Connor Hamilton - Eighth Grade Scholarship-Male

Baylee Simpson - Perley F. and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship

Bryce Jensen - BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship

Colton Jelinek - Delvin D. Koch Scholarship

Carson Saathoff - Diane Cornelius Scholarship

Brookelynn Bahnsen - Victor and Alvera Bade Scholarship

Preston Witulski - Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship

Laney Workman - Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship

Linnea Edeal - Beatrice Sertoma Club-SCC-Beatrice Campus

Raquel Moore - BHS Class of 1961 Scholarship

Olivia Saathoff - Don Linn Scholarship

Olivia Pfeiffer - Irene Sokolik Scholarship

Connor Hamilton - Virgil and Teda Jurgens Scholarship

Ian Scheele - Beatrice Sertoma Club

Cole Maschmann - Ben Stindt Scholarship

Zackery Whitmore - Garold & Clarice Kleveland Scholarship

Mackenzie Riesen - Greg Replogle Scholarship

Devon Busboom - Lucas Martin Scholarship

Brookelynn Bahnsen - Margaret Kassing Educational Scholarship

Carson Saathoff - Max Manes Scholarship

Laney Workman - Neva and Ernest Smethers Scholarship

Ian Scheele - Randy Diller Scholarship

Austin Burroughs - Rick Simmons Scholarship

Torrance Keehn - Tim Dierberger Scholarship

Connor Hamilton - Amber (Goossen) Schroeder Scholarship

Katelynn Mootz - Hilary and Bonnie Trauernicht Scholarship

Austin Burroughs - Brandon Villafane Scholarship

Madeline Swanson - Harold Deitemeyer Scholarship

Madeline Swanson - Peter W. Jespen Scholarship

Olivia Pfeiffer - Peter W. Jespen Scholarship

Morgan Mahoney - Neil and Alison Henry Scholarship

Avery Gaertig - Vivian Bonham Scholarship

Simon Pinkerton - Colin Hays and Karla Hays Scholarship

Signey Russell - Dr. Alan Fiala Natural Science Scholarship

Chelsea Leners - Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship

Kalynn Jeardoe - Robert Taylor Scholarship

Devon Busboom - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship

Drew Gleason - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship

Jaidyn Vanschoiack - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship

Tagg DeBoer - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship

Cassie Janzen - Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship

Jaiden Coudeyras - Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship

Lauren Pieper - Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship

Madeline Swanson - Alternate-Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship

Olivia Pfeiffer - Alternate-Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0