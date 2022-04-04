Egg hunt held over the weekend

Children of all ages attended the Whispering Winds Tails and Treasures Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning.

Eggs were hidden throughout the farm, but sectioned off for age groups so everyone had an opportunity to find a few.

The Easter Bunny handed out treats while some of the children played with the puzzles and games that had been set up on site. Horse rides were also available.

All of the proceeds of the event were for the High Hope Equine Assisted Learning program and the petting zoo animals.

Jill Kuzelka, owner of Whispering Winds Tails and Treasures, said there are number of opportunities for children and adults at the farm with camp dates set for the summer.

“Whispering Acres High Hopes empowers children and adults with physical, mental, emotional, and social challenges to create more active, healthy, and fulfilling lives through equine-assisted activities," she said. "Whispering Acres High Hopes is a resource for individuals, families, groups, organizations, schools, and the military to utilize experiences to foster positive character, leadership development, learning, and to build sustainable support to achieve continued growth.”

“We are also offering an opportunity for veterans, active military, guard and reservists can come together to facilitate healing and regain strength through equine interaction and outdoor activities in a peaceful farm setting. It is free of charge and held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday’s of the month at 7 p.m."

Check the Whispering Acres Tails and Treasures Facebook page or Kuzelka at 402-520-0922 for more information.

