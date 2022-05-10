Eight candidates advance in School Board race

The race for the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education whittled from 11 candidates to 8 on Tuesday, May 10.

The eight candidates who will continue to the November election include the three incumbents, Doris Martin, Eric Trusty and Erin Chadwick and five non-incumbents, Brandon Vetrovsky, Charles Riedesel, Roger Aden, Nelson Dungan and Sabrina Glynn. Matt Anderson, Crystal Anderson and Joseph Brewer will not continue to November.

According to unofficial results with all precincts counted, Martin was the front runner with 2,101 votes.

“I’m very pleased,” she said. “I care a great deal about Beatrice. It makes me feel good that people seem to have a sense of confidence in the job I’m doing as a School Board member… I want to do all I can to help kids and … prepare them to have successful careers in whatever they want to do.”

Martin said she hopes the results show voters’ approval of the current Board’s work.

“I’m happy that it seems we’ve moved past the division we had during COVID, and now we can really focus on what we need as a district,” she said.

Vetrovsky came in second place with 1,747 votes.

"I'm very happy and quite humbled," Vetrovsky said. "I'm glad so many people showed up, and I hope I can earn their trust…

Trusty, Board president, had 1,423 votes. He said he, like Martin, hopes the results show a sign of faith in the Board.

“I really like the progress we’re making in terms of improving our facilities,” Trusty said. “I want to continue being fiscally responsible for our constituents.”

Riedesel had 1,297 votes, coming in fourth in a race that ultimately has four seats up for grabs.

“I was really excited to make that top four,” he said. “It puts me in good company… I want to spend the next few months getting out to talk to more people. I really enjoy that.”

Aden had 1,209, Dungan had 1,167 Glynn had 1,066, Chadwick had 948, Brewer had 624, Crystal Anderson had 612 and Matt Anderson had 577.

Chadwick, an incumbent, came in eighth overall but said she isn’t concerned for November. She said she chose not to campaign much for the primaries and is looking forward to speaking with more voters.

“I want to know how I can best serve them,” Chadwick said. “…I will be happy with the results no matter what as long as people are getting out and voting and choosing people who will best represent them.”

