The upcoming change in Eighth Street traffic flow was discussed at the Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday.

The previous one-way street will switch to two-way traffic on Monday, May 15 as previously approved by the City Council.

Street Superintendent Jason Moore said the signs have been put in place.

“A lot of the sign work is already done and covered with plastic bags in preparation for the change-over on Monday,” he said. “The painting is also being done.”

Moore said there’s always a chance that there would be some problems, but very little has changed.

“A little parking is going to be changed to the other side of the street and there will be a four-way stop at Eighth and Grant streets and that wasn’t there before,” he said. “We will have everything set up.”

A resolution seeking to change Seventh Street to two-way traffic was also introduced at the same meeting, however, the vote failed with seven against and one vote in favor.