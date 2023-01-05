 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elected county officials take oath of office

Judge Rick Schreiner administered the oath of office to all newly elected county officials on Thursday morning in the Gage County District Courtroom.

Gage County Board of Supervisors Chairman Erich Tiemann said it was a reaffirmation of his commitment to the community.

“The words of the oath say that we’re committed to this position, to the county and the community,” he said. “If nothing else it brings that to the forefront again.”

“It’s like when you say the Pledge of Allegiance. I still get excited about that opportunity.”

Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson said it was important because of the people who voted him into office.

“Whether contested or not, the people have voted me in and I have a few more things that I want to get done in my term. I hope what I do will make a difference in the next four years.”

Gage County Supervisors Gary Lytle said he loves the history behind such an oath.

“Every time we do the Oath of Office I think of the photo of the Declaration of Independence. To a certain degree, it’s a recreation of our country every time we do the oath,” he said. “I enjoy it and think it’s important.”

