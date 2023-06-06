Pat Feist, Electric Superintendent for the City of Beatrice, gave his annual report to the City Council on Monday evening.

There are 10 distribution substations in Beatrice. There are 110 miles of overhead distribution lines and 90 miles of underground distribution lines. There is one transmission switching station in Beatrice.

There are 5,948 residences that are served by the electric department and 1,034 commercial or industrial sites.

There is an automated metering infrastructure that sends emails out within two minutes of a power outages.

Feist said the department is proud of the fact that there has not been a rate increase since 2015.

“We are proud that there has not been a rate increase and pat ourselves on the back a bit,” he said. “In looking forward and because of the contracts that are in place with energy supplies we don’t expect any changes until 2030.”

This is a result of switching the energy suppliers around 2016.

Councilman Terry Doyle said it was important for the public to know.

Councilman Mike McLain said that was a big thing for our community.

“That’s something to be proud of,” he said.

Some of the current projects include overhead line rebuilds, underground primary extensions and a rebuild with substation seven.

Currently the department has 15 employees.

Mayor Bob Morgan said the department has a lot of experience.

“It’s a very well-run department,” he said.

Councilman Dave Eskra said Feist should be commended.

“He needs to be commended for running a great operation and leading a great group of people,” he said. “But it’s also very important that the citizens of Beatrice know that the rate they’re paying has not been raised for five years and won’t likely be raised soon. That’s such an important thing when you budget in your household.”

“Beatrice is in very good shape compared to other communities.”