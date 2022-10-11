Elementary principals talk strategic plans

Betty Replogle and Kevin Janssen, Beatrice Public Schools elementary principals, presented their site specific strategic plans during the Beatrice Board of Education meeting.

The focused attention of the Monday presentation was on three strategies in the Paddock Lane, Lincoln and Stoddard buildings.

Strategy 1 states, “We will design, develop, and implement new and existing buildings and technology infrastructure that are adaptable to new curriculum and instruction and evolving needs of individuals and communities.”

Replogle noted that the new elementary will have many new features that will make it safer for students.

Both elementary principals chose to focus on Action Step 2 of the plan noting that they are in the process of reorganizing the exit locations for fire drills and tornado shelter spots.

“Because we had such a mass number of students in each of the buildings, they don’t all fit like they did last year,” Janssen said.

Strategy 2 indicates “We will incorporate Social and Emotional learning into the regular operations of the school.”

Elementary principals said they were focusing on Action Steps 1, 2, and 3 in their plans.

“Some of the things we have in place is the Lady Mary assistance for students, participation in the Beatrice Community Preschool Diaper Drive, and Backpack program,” Janssen said.

“The mental health support through the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center has been important for our students and our staff.”

Professional development for para-educators and the Guidance Program which includes “Lunch Bunch” and individual counseling are additional steps the elementary sites are taking to improve schools.

“We have five groups of 3rd to 5th graders that have self-selected the areas that they want to work on and they meet with the counselor over lunch,” Replogle said. “The parents give permission and the students meet with the counselor as a group of five to fifteen. It’s very popular.”

Strategy 4 was the final strategy that the elementary schools are focus on which states “We will provide research-based instructional learning strategies to meet each students unique learning needs.”

Replogle and Janssen said they are working on PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention Strategies) throughout the schools to create a positive learning environment.

All of the elementary schools also work with MTSS (Multi-tiered Systems of Support) in special education.

“We can use our resource teachers to work with students as an intervention,” said Janssen. “It’s helped a lot of kids.”

Jason Alexander, Superintendent, said both of the programs work as prevention and intervention to help students with their individual needs.

The district strategic plan for 2022-2027 is available for review on the website at Beatricepublicschools.org.