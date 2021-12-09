Ellis church to host live nativity on Sunday

Members of the Ellis United Methodist Church will bring the Christmas story to life during their “A Journey to Bethlehem” live nativity display on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Ann Engleman, a member of United Methodist, led efforts to organize the event, which will run from 2-4 p.m. The live nativity, now in its second year, emerged during the pandemic, when Engleman said church members looked for ways to safely gather and celebrate the season.

“During COVID last year, we couldn’t have in-person church, so we thought about what we could do that was safe outside, and we came up with the live nativity,” Engelman said. “Well, it was such a success that we expanded it by an hour, and we added more kids and animals.”

Last year’s event brought 150 people out to the church. Engelman said she hopes for even more community participation on Sunday This year’s nativity will feature 16 animals—donkeys, calves, sheep, goats and a pony—and 30 youths from Diller-Odell, Tri-County and Beatrice.

For Engelman, the live nativity is all about educating children in the community.

“I want the kids to know the whole story,” she said. “You know, shopping and cooking is fun, but this is the real gift.”

Hollis Patterson, the pastor at the Methodist churches in Ellis and Odell, said playing roles in the Christmas story gives kids a unique opportunity to learn.

“It’s our job to teach them,” Patterson said. “I think by them being more hands on with it, they will tend to grasp it and get more out of it. Rather than me preaching it from the pulpit, they get to be part of it … What we’re trying to do here is get to the real reason for the season.”

Youth participants will range in age from a 6-month old playing the newborn Jesus to an 18-year-old senior. Engelman said visitors will have options for experiencing the display.

“As people come, we’ll have greeters who will ask them if they want to walk it or drive it,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a really nice day. There will be a roped off area where the can drive it and a roped off area where they can walk it. Then they’ll get through, and there will be a welcome station where they can have some hot cider and cookies.”

The display is broken into eight stations, where a scene from the biblical story will play out, costumes and all. The scenes journey from the angel visiting Mary to the final scene in the manger, where Wise Men come bearing gifts. Engelman said the older students will read passages from the Bible at the stations.

More than a dozen members of the church helped set up the nativity stations on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Some put together the livestock fences and wooden backdrops. Others helped kids fit their costumes.

“A lot of people stepped up to make this happen,” Engelman said. “It’s so nice to have the church come together to work … This is really about giving back to the community.”

New Hope United Methodist Church in Lincoln donated the costumes, and Engelman’s husband, Dean, built the props. Patterson said this event, with its coordination and execution, shows how vibrant the congregation is.

“That’s one thing I love about [the Ellis and Odell] churches,” Patterson said. “They work so well with doing group activities … They all come together.”

