Emergency food program awarded federal funds

Southeast Nebraska Region B has been chosen to receive $45,000 in federal funds through ARPA-R and $15,000 through Phase 39 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

The funding is made available through a federal appropriation through Congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The National Board selects jurisdictions (cities or counties) for funding, not specific agencies. The federal department responsible for this program is the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These are not state/county government or United Way Funds.

On June 9, the Southeast Region B Local Board representing similar entities will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs operated by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.

Under the terms of the National Board grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

To acquire a proposal application or for further information, contact Ryan Bailey, Local EFSP Board chair, Blue Valley Community Action Partnership, 402-729-2278 ext. 106 or by email rbailey@bvca.net no later than June 8 at 9 a.m. Proposals will not be accepted after 5 p.m. on June 8.

