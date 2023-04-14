Beatrice's annual Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon is set for Wednesday, April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vintage Venue. The luncheon is a cooperative effort with the Lincoln Food Bank and is the largest fundraiser benefiting the Beatrice Backpack Program.

Co-chair Patty Kaufman said the event started with a Leadership Beatrice class about 14 years ago.

“Kristy Theis, Peggy Johnson and I started out very small with funding 25 backpacks,” she said. “In the last few years we have committed to 125 backpacks for elementary children at Beatrice Public Schools.”

Every Friday, during the school year, children in the program take home food-filled backpacks to ensure they, and their families, have something to eat over the weekend. Each backpack contains approximately five meals. In Beatrice there are also two milk vouchers per month and fresh fruit each week. Meat vouchers are sent home around the holidays.

Dawn Holthus and student organizations at BHS fill the backpacks.

The cost to provide one backpack to a child for the year is $250.

The families are selected by school administrators based on income and their agreement to participate. The food is purchased from the Lincoln Food Pantry. Financial donations to the Beatrice Educational Foundation noted specifically for the Backpack Program are encouraged.

After Thies took a job outside of Beatrice, Jill Zimmerman agreed to become a co-chair.

“This is really a testament to the Leadership Beatrice class that they have maintained this project for this long,” Zimmerman said. “The community has really gotten behind this project.”

Kaufman said this program is unique and special.

“The food comes to the families where they are at,” she said. “There are families that have trouble with scheduling and transportation. The kids are at the school and the food goes home with them.”

Zimmerman said there is a symbolism of the empty bowl.

"The empty bowl is hunger, but the Beatrice Backpack program is filling the food need for the children."

Eleven businesses will be serving different kinds of soup competing for votes for the "best soup prize."

Vegetables, cinnamon rolls and cake have also been donated for the luncheon.

With a ticket, individuals are also allowed to choose one of the handcrafted pottery bowls donated from Southeast Community College, Down Under Pottery and Ervin Dixon.

Several business and organizations sponsor the Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon each year.

Tickets are available at Pinnacle Bank, Security First and the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce for $25. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the entrance on the east side of the business. The doors will not open until 11:30.