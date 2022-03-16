Empty bowls luncheon returns to Beatrice

After a two year hiatus driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th Empty Bowls Luncheon came back to Beatrice with a passion.

The fundraiser for the Beatrice Backpack Program drew more than 200 attendees to Vintage Venue for the March 16 luncheon and raised over $40,000.

“It’s just great to be back,” Patty Kaufman, the Backpack Program coordinator, said. “I’m so happy we’re able to have this again. The community support for this event is tremendous. Everything is donated. It seems like we raise just the right amount of money every year. It’s amazing to see it all come together.”

The Beatrice Backpack Program reaches 125 kids suffering from food insecurity. The program gets the food from the Food Bank of Lincoln

“We partner with the Beatrice community to provide food that goes into the backpacks for children,” Michaella Kumke, president and CEO at Food Bank of Lincoln, said. “There 125 kids who receive a food-filled backpack each Friday throughout the school year... We bring the food down to Beatrice, and [Backpack Program volunteers] do the packing.”

Kumke said rotating menus of food go in the backpacks, but they typically include things like granola bars, pastas, pancake mix and fresh produce.

“We want it to be healthy and familiar,” she said.

Kumke said the event’s large attendance testifies to the generosity of the Beatrice community.

“I think it’s proof that this community cares for its own,” she said. “When you see a gathering like this, it is proof that they believe in the children. They understand that they need that food.”

Empty Bowls Luncheon takes its name from the ceramic bowls that line the table near the entrance of Vintage Venue during the event.

“The empty bowls signify the empty bowls we’re filling at home,” Kaufman said.

The bowls glistened in the glow of the 72 degree, blue-sky day. Their various shapes and patterns, molded by local artists including students at Southeast Community College, turned in the hands of attendees.

With a $25 donation, attendees got a meal and one of the bowls to take home.

Kaufman expressed her gratitude for the event’s many sponsors and volunteers. Everything from the soup to the bowls to the cinnamon rolls came to luncheon without charge.

“It takes so many people to make this run,” she said. “…We started with 25 backpacks, and now we’re up to 125 backpacks.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0