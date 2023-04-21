The Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon was held at Vintage Venue on Wednesday afternoon to benefit the Beatrice Backpack program.

In partnership with the Lincoln Food Pantry, the volunteers with the Beatrice Backpack program support approximately 125 children. A food-filled backpack is sent home every Friday during the school year. The food is to help ensure they and their families have something to eat over the weekend.

The soup luncheon is the largest fundraiser in Beatrice for the program with the goal of raising approximately $40,000 each year to maintain the level of assistance they are able to provide.

Co-chairman Patty Kaufman said this year they were able to raise a little more.

“We had 275 in attendance at the luncheon and with ticket sales and sponsorships were able to raise $48,000," she said.

Lincoln Food Pantry Youth and Senior Programs Manager Kati Umberger said she’s been fortunate enough to come to the luncheon a few times and has always been impressed.

“This is an impressive gathering,” she said. “It has always been such a positive and welcoming event. This community values a variety of important resources for your neighbors.

“This event could not be as successful as it is without the volunteers.”

Co-chairman Jill Zimmerman said this program would not have been possible without the Beatrice Leadership group.

“The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Beatrice group started the Backpack Program approximately 14 years ago and the community has really supported it,” she said.

Kaufman said the support they have received is a community effort.

“All of the people who volunteer the time and make donations for the luncheon made it another successful event,” she said.

Zimmerman said part of the fun of the luncheon is voting on the favorite soup. The winner for last year’s favorite soup was Colleen’s Catering with Beer Cheese Soup.

This year there were eleven different choices of soup, cinnamon rolls, cake and vegetables that had been donated to the event.

Attendees on Wednesday were also able to choose a piece of handcrafted pottery to take home that had been donated by Ervin Dixon, Down Under Pottery and Southeast Community College.

Additional donations are being accepted by the Beatrice Educational Foundation with a designation to the Beatrice Backpack Program.