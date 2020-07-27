Ending on a high note

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Olivia Lentfer ended her 4-H showing career with the Championship Breeding Gilt and the Reserve Champion Market Swine awards at the Gage County Fair on Saturday.

Lentfer, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said she was involved with 4-H for approximately 12 years.

“I’ve shown sheep, hogs and had done some static exhibits like cake decorating,” said Lentfer.

“I’ve met some of my best friends in 4-H and just showing, in general. I will miss it,” Lentfer said. “I also learned a lot of responsibility. My parents held my sister and I accountable to training our own animals over the years.”

Currently studying Food Science, Lentfer said she didn’t know specifically what she planned to do when she completed the program, but is excited for the opportunities in the future.

Benny Mote, a University of Nebraska Swine Specialist, judged the swine show on Saturday.

“I really appreciated being able to judge in Gage County since I live in the county,” said Mote.

“There were some quality swine here today with the top end being competitive if they were shown anywhere in the state or the nation, for that matter,” said Mote.