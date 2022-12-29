Ending the year with thankfulness

Karen Stohs is ending the year with a thankful attitude after undergoing treatment for breast cancer during 2022. Although October is breast cancer awareness month, she believes it is something that should be discussed throughout the year.

Stohs said she had always been good about going in for her annual wellness checks.

“I went in April 6 for my physical. About a week later the doctor’s office called and said there was something suspicious. I had to go back for a follow-up mammogram and a breast ultra sound,” she said.

She received another call that there was a spot that didn’t look right, but they couldn’t pick it up on the ultrasound. On April 21 she had a breast MRI with contrast.

“They described the spot as a speculated or having branches. It was not round and caused them more concern. It lit up on the MRI.”

Stohs said on April 28 she went in for a stereotactic breast biopsy.

“About 4:30 on May 2 I got the call that no one wants to get. 'You have breast cancer.' My heart just dropped.”

She wanted to go in immediately and get started on treatment but couldn’t get into the surgeon until May 13. At that visit, the doctor was able to tell her it was an invasive mammary tubular carcinoma.

“They were very thorough and gave me a couple of options. I opted to do genetic testing and then I waited two more weeks. I did not have the breast cancer gene and chose to have a lumpectomy.”

She had to wait again for insurance and wasn’t able to have surgery until June 28.

Stohs explained that every cancer is different and was thankful that hers was a slow growing cancer. The treatments are all very different for each individual, as well.

She had a total of 19 radiation treatments which were given five days a week. She noted that she did not get sick and didn’t have any real problems until the last week when she had burns and her skin started peeling.

“The nurses and everyone at the treatment center were all very helpful in explaining the changes in the skin and what types of clothing to wear. It was just uncomfortable.”

Stohs takes an estrogen blocker which she will take for 5 years. She also meets with her oncologist and surgeon on a regular basis to monitor.

She said that she was surprised that even with insurance her procedures were so expensive. In August alone there was a cost of $21,000.

“There are so many things that we don’t talk about when it comes to cancer. We need to talk about these things. It’s okay.”

“My mom was 57 when she started having health problems. She had a quadruple bypass at 57 and died of cancer at 62.”

Stohs said she had spent a lot of time thinking about her priorities when she was diagnosed at 57 years of age. She has four grandchildren that she wants to spend time with and considered retiring early.

“It’s definitely closer in my mind than before.”

“I'm so thankful the cancer was caught early. I’ve always believed that wellness checks were important, but now I’m a stronger advocate. It is so important. That check-up saved my life.”