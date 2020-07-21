Entries arrive on the first day of Gage County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gage County Fair kicked off on Tuesday with the entry of 4-H and FFA static exhibits. Historically it has been a day that is chaotic and busy, however this year was different.

Due to COVID-19 there are a lot of differences at the fair this year.

Families were encouraged to prepare entry tags at home. They were given an appointment time to check-in the foods, plants, sewing, engineering and other projects on Tuesday morning and afternoon. After the item was scanned, youth placed their entries on the tables to be judged.

Judging took place on Tuesday afternoon. Few of the projects were touched by the judges and none of the food was tasted.

Taylin Bent has been a 4-H member for five years. She said getting ready for the fair was a lot different this year.

“I like to bake and do the interactive judging,” Taylin said. “The judge always talks about the taste, texture and what she likes. The first year we shared a cookie that I had baked. I didn’t do any baking this year.”

“It’s just seems empty,” added Cathy Casey. “We usually come to a couple of the livestock shows and spend time enjoying the fair. This year we will come out so my grandson can participate in a pee-wee show, but then we’ll go home.”