Envision Landscapes keeping busy with holiday lighting

Alex Eckhoff, owner of Envision Landscapes, started offering Christmas light installations four years ago with a few houses in the area.

This year they started hanging lights on Oct. 1 and continue to be busy.

“This is the biggest year so far,” Eckhoff said. “We’ve done over 200 installations this season. I would never have guessed the business would have grown like this."

He said they have done residential and commercial buildings in and around Beatrice, Fairbury, northern Kansas, Lincoln, Ashland and in the Omaha area. Each of the buildings were done to the specifications of the owner.

“We’ve done very simple to more complex designs," he said. "The materials are all commercial grade. What I love about doing the lights is the instant gratification of seeing the customer’s reactions. Just last week we did an installation and the owner was in tears she was so happy. It’s a good thing.”

He said it’s good for the community, too. Envision does a map of all the lights they’ve installed so people can visit.

“I remember growing up and going to look at Christmas lights with mom and dad," Eckhoff recalled. "I hope we’re bringing that tradition back.”

Eckhoff noted that each of the installations they have done this year is given a green bag to donate non-perishable food or personal hygiene items. The bags can be returned to the store or pick up by crew members. Items will be distributed to appropriate community organizations.

“It’s another way to give back to the community.”

He said he moved to Beatrice about seven years ago and has learned a lot since opening the business.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “Although I’ve been doing landscaping my entire life. My goal when I started was to make everyone happy, but I’ve learned that is almost impossible.”

Eckhoff was recently awarded the Young Professional of the Year Award at the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. He is looking forward to the Lighted Parade and tries to build a better float every year.

The storefront of Envision Landscapes is filled with Christmas trees decorated with different themes. All of the trees and ornaments are for sale.

For more information on holiday light installation, visit the Envision Landscapes page on Facebook, call 402-239-8588 or visit the store at 2115 E. Court St.