Lin Beaune is the director of the Epona Horse Rescue just outside of Crete.

Operating since 2004, approximately 1,000 horses have been at the rescue. Some of the horses were relinquished to the care of Epona when their owners couldn’t care for them. Some of the horses were rescued from slaughter. Others were seized from situations that were abusive and neglectful.

Epona was named for the Celtic and Roman goddess who was the patron of horses.

Beaune said she has always loved horses.

“My mother often told me my first word was 'pony,'" she said. “My first sentence was 'I want a pony.' My deep love affair with horses began the summer I turned six. My family went to visit a cousin who raised quarter horses and I saw the most beautiful palomino stallion I had ever seen.”

Lin had purchased horses when she was a teenager and said she learned a lot from each of them. She rode frequently and at every opportunity until she was married in 1980. In 2003 her husband bought Lin a PMU stud cold named Gus.

“He was a joy and a handful,” she said. “Around that time, I learned the plight of the American horse and it sickened me.”

In the spring of 2004, Lin started Epona Horse Rescue.

“I just felt that the horses needed a voice,” she said. “I just wanted to help horses. I’ve learned a lot about horses and people. I promise the horse they will always have the best to offer.”

Touring the barn, it was evident that Lin’s passion did not stop with animals at the rescue. Goats, miniature horses, and kittens were all receiving care.

“These two colts were pulled out of a kill pen with their mothers,” she said. “I watch websites of slaughterhouses and recue what I can.”

As a non-profit the rescue relies on donations and volunteers. The costs include grain, hay, veterinarian and farrier care.

“I have some wonderful volunteers but could always use more people who know about horses,” she said.

Recently 36 horses from Gage County that were seized due to neglect went to live at the rescue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Vrabel was using an ultrasound to check several of the mares for pregnancy.

“Most of the horses are doing really well. They’re gaining weight and their hair has more shine and even changing colors with the better nutrition,” she said.

Some of the horses have been identified by their previous owners, but each of the animals at the rescue has a name which Beaune uses as she halters them.

“It’s a gift to be able to know and care for horses.”